Western Alaska Minerals Confirms District Potential

November 05, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Western Alaska Minerals Corp (TSE:WAM) has released an update.

Western Alaska Minerals has confirmed the district-scale potential of its Illinois Creek project with promising drilling results showing continuity of mineralization. The Warm Springs zone highlights the connection between the Waterpump Creek silver and Illinois Creek gold deposits, suggesting a large-scale hydrothermal system. These findings strengthen the project’s prospects, illustrating significant mineralization across a substantial corridor.

