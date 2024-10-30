Western Acquisition Ventures Updates Executive Compensation Terms

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. ( (WAVS) ) has issued an announcement.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. and Executive James P. McCormick have revised their employment agreement, ensuring McCormick receives $200,000 in total compensation. This includes $40,000 upfront and the rest from future capital raises post-business combination with Cycurion, Inc., with a cap of 15% allocation from each raise until fully paid.

