Westbrook Announces Minority Investment From Candle Media

(RTTNews) - Candle Media, the next-generation media company run by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by investment capital from Blackstone, announced a strategic minority investment in Westbrook Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada, Westbrook is a media company that empowers artists to tell stories that connect the world.

Westbrook houses Westbrook Studios, the premium film and television studio; Westbrook Media, a vertically-integrated IP incubator, brand content studio, and production company; Red Table Talk Productions, maker of the Emmy Award-winning Facebook Watch shows Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Good Goods.

