Westbridge Renewable Bolsters Investor Relations Team

Westbridge Energy (TSE:WEB) has released an update.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has expanded its investor relations efforts by hiring consultants Joshua Cohen and Paul Adams for a six-month term, with services including shareholder engagement and corporate communications. The company, specializing in solar PV projects in North America and Europe, will compensate the consultants with a monthly fee and stock options. This strategic move aims to strengthen Westbridge’s market presence and foster investor relations across two continents.

For further insights into TSE:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.