Westbridge Renewable Bolsters Investor Relations Team

May 31, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Westbridge Energy (TSE:WEB) has released an update.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has expanded its investor relations efforts by hiring consultants Joshua Cohen and Paul Adams for a six-month term, with services including shareholder engagement and corporate communications. The company, specializing in solar PV projects in North America and Europe, will compensate the consultants with a monthly fee and stock options. This strategic move aims to strengthen Westbridge’s market presence and foster investor relations across two continents.

