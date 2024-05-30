News & Insights

Stocks

Westbridge Announces Shareholder Cash Distribution

May 30, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westbridge Energy (TSE:WEB) has released an update.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has declared a cash distribution of C$0.10 per share to its shareholders, following the successful conclusion of the Georgetown Solar Project. The payout, which is classified as a return of capital, is scheduled for June 21, 2024, to shareholders on record as of June 7, 2024. Shareholders are advised to consult with independent tax advisors to understand the specific tax implications of the distribution.

For further insights into TSE:WEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.