Westbridge Announces Shareholder Cash Distribution

Westbridge Energy (TSE:WEB) has released an update.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has declared a cash distribution of C$0.10 per share to its shareholders, following the successful conclusion of the Georgetown Solar Project. The payout, which is classified as a return of capital, is scheduled for June 21, 2024, to shareholders on record as of June 7, 2024. Shareholders are advised to consult with independent tax advisors to understand the specific tax implications of the distribution.

