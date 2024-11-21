News & Insights

Stocks

WestBond’s Profits Surge with Strong Sales Growth

November 21, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westbond (TSE:WBE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WestBond Enterprises Corporation reports a substantial increase in quarterly profits, with a 465% rise to $71,060, driven by a 13.7% boost in sales. The company attributes this growth to improved shipping efficiency and increased focus on the hospitality industry with new high-end napkin products. WestBond is poised to expand its market share in Canada and the US with recently installed equipment.

For further insights into TSE:WBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.