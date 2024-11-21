WestBond’s Profits Surge with Strong Sales Growth

Westbond (TSE:WBE) has released an update.

WestBond Enterprises Corporation reports a substantial increase in quarterly profits, with a 465% rise to $71,060, driven by a 13.7% boost in sales. The company attributes this growth to improved shipping efficiency and increased focus on the hospitality industry with new high-end napkin products. WestBond is poised to expand its market share in Canada and the US with recently installed equipment.

