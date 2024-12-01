News & Insights

Stocks

Westar Resources Director Increases Shareholding

December 01, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Westar Resources Ltd. (AU:WSR) has released an update.

Westar Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Jason Boladeras, with an acquisition of 1,250,000 shares, bringing his total ownership to over 6.3 million ordinary shares. The shares were purchased on the market for $10,000, reflecting Boladeras’ increasing stake in the company. This move may signal confidence in Westar’s future prospects, attracting interest from stock market investors.

