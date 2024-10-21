News & Insights

Westar Resources Announces AGM and Digital Accessibility

Westar Resources Ltd. (AU:WSR) has released an update.

Westar Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 26, 2024, at their West Perth office. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting documents electronically via the company’s website or ASX announcements page. This move aligns with Westar’s commitment to digital accessibility as they continue to focus on gold and copper projects in key Australian mining regions.

