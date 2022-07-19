Westamerica (WABC) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Westamerica in Focus

Westamerica (WABC) is headquartered in San Rafael, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -4.73% since the start of the year. The holding company for Westamerica Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.42 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.05%. This compares to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.81% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.74%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.68 is up 1.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Westamerica has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.20%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Westamerica's current payout ratio is 51%. This means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for WABC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.25%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WABC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

