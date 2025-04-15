WESTAMERICA BANORATION Earnings Preview: Recent $WABC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WESTAMERICA BANORATION ($WABC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $67,794,300 and earnings of $1.13 per share.
WESTAMERICA BANORATION Insider Trading Activity
WESTAMERICA BANORATION insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848
WESTAMERICA BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of WESTAMERICA BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 103,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,437,374
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 88,892 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,663,274
- NORGES BANK removed 79,559 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,173,665
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 75,267 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,948,506
- STATE STREET CORP added 68,911 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,615,071
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 61,472 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,224,821
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 60,871 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,193,292
