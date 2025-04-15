WESTAMERICA BANORATION Earnings Preview: Recent $WABC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WESTAMERICA BANORATION ($WABC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $67,794,300 and earnings of $1.13 per share.

WESTAMERICA BANORATION Insider Trading Activity

WESTAMERICA BANORATION insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848

WESTAMERICA BANORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of WESTAMERICA BANORATION stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

