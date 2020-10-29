Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.59, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WABC was $52.59, representing a -23.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.08 and a 12.04% increase over the 52 week low of $46.94.

WABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports WABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.36%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WABC as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an decrease of -8.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WABC at 0.64%.

