Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.23, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WABC was $56.23, representing a -15.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.85 and a 9.38% increase over the 52 week low of $51.41.

WABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports WABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.49%, compared to an industry average of 33.6%.

