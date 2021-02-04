Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WABC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WABC was $57.53, representing a -14.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.10 and a 22.56% increase over the 52 week low of $46.94.

WABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports WABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.47%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

