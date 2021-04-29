Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.59, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WABC was $63.59, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.85 and a 23.92% increase over the 52 week low of $51.32.

WABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.54%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

