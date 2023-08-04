Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 2.41%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westamerica Bancorporation. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WABC is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 22,838K shares. The put/call ratio of WABC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westamerica Bancorporation is 54.40. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from its latest reported closing price of 49.04.

The projected annual revenue for Westamerica Bancorporation is 340MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,930K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 23.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 953K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 27.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 792K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 30.76% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 682K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 26.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

