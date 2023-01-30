Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the most recent share price of $55.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.04%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is just 0.02%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westamerica Ban is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $55.23.

The projected annual revenue for Westamerica Ban is $340MM, an increase of 28.46%. The projected annual EPS is $6.10, an increase of 34.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westamerica Ban. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WABC is 0.1155%, an increase of 4.5728%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 23,330K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,108,682 shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285,552 shares, representing a decrease of 55.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 65.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,842,536 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805,058 shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,348,228 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406,737 shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,275,501 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998,741 shares, representing a decrease of 56.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 34.45% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 976,720 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023,147 shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABC by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Westamerica Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

