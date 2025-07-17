Stocks
WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $29.1 Million

July 17, 2025 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $29.1 million, a decrease from the prior quarter's $31.0 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.12, down from $31.0 million and $1.16 in the previous quarter. The company maintained a low cost of funding for interest-earning assets, at 0.22%, and had no provisions for credit losses during the quarter, with nonperforming assets totaling $5.0 million. Westamerica's capital ratios were robust, exceeding regulatory requirements, while operating costs represented 39% of revenue. The bank declared a dividend of $0.46 per share and repurchased 773,000 shares. Overall, net interest income fell to $54.6 million, a decline from $56.4 million in Q1 2025, attributed to lower average earning assets and interest income from loans and investments.

Potential Positives

  • Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for Q2 2025, demonstrating strong profitability despite a slight decrease from Q1 2025.
  • The company maintained historically high capital ratios, exceeding regulatory guidelines, which supports financial stability and growth potential.
  • Westamerica paid a dividend of $0.46 per common share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders amidst fluctuating earnings.
  • Nonperforming assets remained low at $5.0 million, indicating strong credit quality and effective risk management practices by the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 18.0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
  • Noninterest income experienced a slight decline of 1.8% from the first quarter 2025, reflecting stagnation in this revenue stream.
  • Total assets decreased by 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year, signaling a potential shrinkage in business operations or market share.

FAQ

What was Westamerica Bancorporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much was the diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per common share for Q2 2025 were $1.12.

What were the operating costs as a percentage of revenue?

Operating costs accounted for 39 percent of Westamerica Bancorporation's revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Did Westamerica Bancorporation make any provision for credit losses in Q2 2025?

No provision for credit losses was recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

What was the dividend declared per common share in Q2 2025?

Westamerica Bancorporation declared a dividend of $0.46 per common share in the second quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$WABC Insider Trading Activity

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN A THORSON (SVP/Treasurer) sold 2,243 shares for an estimated $108,949
  • ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 958 shares for an estimated $47,039.
  • INEZ WONDEH purchased 451 shares for an estimated $21,878
  • MARTIN CAMSEY purchased 63 shares for an estimated $2,992

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WABC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WABC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WABC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2025 of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Second quarter 2025 results compare to first quarter 2025 net income of $31.0 million and EPS of $1.16.



"Westamerica’s second quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $5.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 39 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2025”, said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2025, and retired 773 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica’s capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.



Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2025 was 4.07 percent, compared to 4.14 percent for the first quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025, compared to 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025.



The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 compared to a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.



Noninterest income for the second quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2025.



Noninterest expenses were $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025 and $25.1 million for the first quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to more business days in the second quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2025 and higher occupancy and equipment expense.



The income tax provision (FTE) for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter 2025.



Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.




Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:



www.westamerica.com




For additional information contact:


Westamerica Bancorporation


1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901


Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact


707-863-6090



investments@westamerica.com




FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:



The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."



Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.


Public Information July 17, 2025



WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION






FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





June 30, 2025











1. Net Income Summary.








(in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

54,562


$

64,100

-14.9
%

$

56,390



Reversal of Provision






for Credit Losses


-



-

n/m


(550

)



Noninterest Income


10,315



10,500

-1.8
%


10,321



Noninterest Expense


25,529



26,130

-2.3
%


25,127



Income Before Taxes (FTE)


39,348



48,470

-18.8
%


42,134



Income Tax Provision (FTE)


10,282



13,008

-21.0
%


11,097



Net Income

$

29,066


$

35,462

-18.0
%

$

31,037









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


25,889



26,680

-3.0
%


26,642



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


25,889



26,681

-3.0
%


26,642









Operating Ratios:






Basic Earnings Per Common






Share

$

1.12


$

1.33

-15.8
%

$

1.16



Diluted Earnings Per






Common Share


1.12



1.33

-15.8
%


1.16



Return On Assets (a)


1.93

%


2.18

%



2.03

%



Return On Common






Equity (a)


11.2

%


14.4

%



11.9

%



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.85

%


4.15

%



3.90

%



Efficiency Ratio (FTE)


39.3

%


35.0

%



37.7

%









Dividends Paid Per Common






Share

$

0.46


$

0.44

4.5
%

$

0.44



Common Dividend Payout






Ratio


41

%


33

%



38

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

110,952


$

130,194

-14.8
%



(Reversal of) Provision






for Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m



Noninterest Income


20,636



20,597

0.2
%



Noninterest Expense


50,656



52,229

-3.0
%



Income Before Taxes (FTE)


81,482



98,262

-17.1
%



Income Tax Provision (FTE)


21,379



26,383

-19.0
%



Net Income

$

60,103


$

71,879

-16.4
%









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


26,263



26,677

-1.6
%



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


26,263



26,678

-1.6
%









Operating Ratios:






Basic Earnings Per Common






Share

$

2.29


$

2.69

-14.9
%



Diluted Earnings Per






Common Share


2.29



2.69

-14.9
%



Return On Assets (a)


1.98

%


2.21

%




Return On Common






Equity (a)


11.6

%


14.8

%




Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.87

%


4.23

%




Efficiency Ratio (FTE)


38.5

%


34.6

%










Dividends Paid Per Common






Share

$

0.90


$

0.88

2.3
%



Common Dividend Payout






Ratio


39

%


33

%









2. Net Interest Income.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025



Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

57,751


$

69,407

-16.8
%

$

59,786



Interest Expense


3,189



5,307

-39.9
%


3,396



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

54,562


$

64,100

-14.9
%

$

56,390









Average Earning Assets

$

5,652,443


$

6,145,626

-8.0
%

$

5,794,836



Average Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,693,505



3,001,786

-10.3
%


2,770,099









Yield on Earning Assets






(FTE) (a)


4.07

%


4.50

%



4.14

%



Cost of Funds (a)


0.22

%


0.35

%



0.24

%



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.85

%


4.15

%



3.90

%



Interest Expense /






Interest-Bearing






Liabilities (a)


0.48

%


0.71

%



0.50

%



Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)


3.59

%


3.79

%



3.64

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change



Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

117,537


$

138,502

-15.1
%



Interest Expense


6,585



8,308

-20.7
%



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

110,952


$

130,194

-14.8
%









Average Earning Assets

$

5,723,246


$

6,132,497

-6.7
%



Average Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,731,590



2,978,676

-8.3
%









Yield on Earning Assets






(FTE) (a)


4.11

%


4.50

%




Cost of Funds (a)


0.24

%


0.27

%




Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.87

%


4.23

%




Interest Expense /






Interest-Bearing






Liabilities (a)


0.49

%


0.56

%




Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)


3.62

%


3.94

%









3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.








(average volume, dollars in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025









Total Assets

$

6,042,100


$

6,549,203

-7.7
%

$

6,187,321



Total Earning Assets


5,652,443



6,145,626

-8.0
%


5,794,836



Total Loans


762,216



838,016

-9.0
%


789,935



Commercial Loans


115,943



133,605

-13.2
%


120,189



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


488,960



487,209

0.4
%


497,379



Consumer Loans


157,313



217,202

-27.6
%


172,367



Total Investment Securities


4,236,303



4,944,191

-14.3
%


4,395,565



Debt Securities Available for






Sale


3,400,199



4,079,896

-16.7
%


3,553,755



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


836,104



864,295

-3.3
%


841,810



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


653,924



363,419

79.9
%


609,336









Loans / Deposits


15.7

%


16.1

%



15.9

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change









Total Assets

$

6,114,310


$

6,537,562

-6.5
%



Total Earning Assets


5,723,246



6,132,497

-6.7
%



Total Loans


775,999



845,785

-8.3
%



Commercial Loans


118,054



133,514

-11.6
%



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


493,146



488,099

1.0
%



Consumer Loans


164,799



224,172

-26.5
%



Total Investment Securities


4,315,494



5,021,365

-14.1
%



Debt Securities Available for






Sale


3,476,553



4,152,185

-16.3
%



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


838,941



869,180

-3.5
%



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


631,753



265,347

138.1
%









Loans / Deposits


15.8

%


16.0

%









4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.






(average volume, dollars in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025









Total Deposits

$

4,841,803


$

5,202,620

-6.9
%

$

4,958,554



Noninterest Demand


2,245,077



2,485,023

-9.7
%


2,293,059



Interest-Bearing Transaction


908,367



981,703

-7.5
%


935,054



Savings


1,611,845



1,642,806

-1.9
%


1,649,631



Time greater than $100K


27,306



34,721

-21.4
%


29,460



Time less than $100K


49,208



58,367

-15.7
%


51,350



Total Short-Term Borrowings


96,779



284,189

-65.9
%


104,604



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



200,000

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


96,779



84,189

15.0
%


104,604



Shareholders' Equity


1,037,185



990,927

4.7
%


1,055,925









Demand Deposits /






Total Deposits


46.4

%


47.8

%



46.2

%



Transaction & Savings






Deposits / Total Deposits


98.4

%


98.2

%



98.4

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change









Total Deposits

$

4,899,856


$

5,290,840

-7.4
%



Noninterest Demand


2,268,936



2,508,702

-9.6
%



Interest-Bearing Transaction


921,637



1,019,998

-9.6
%



Savings


1,630,633



1,667,261

-2.2
%



Time greater than $100K


28,377



35,427

-19.9
%



Time less than $100K


50,273



59,452

-15.4
%



Total Short-Term Borrowings


100,670



196,538

-48.8
%



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



131,291

n/m



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


100,670



65,247

54.3
%



Shareholders' Equity


1,046,504



978,384

7.0
%









Demand Deposits /






Total Deposits


46.3

%


47.4

%




Transaction & Savings






Deposits / Total Deposits


98.4

%


98.2

%









5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.








(dollars in thousands)




Q2'2025




Average

Income/

Yield (a) /




Volume

Expense

Rate (a)









Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:






Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

5,652,443


$

57,751


4.07

%



Total Loans (FTE)


762,216



10,591


5.57

%



Commercial Loans (FTE)


115,943



1,833


6.34

%



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


488,960



6,452


5.29

%



Consumer Loans


157,313



2,306


5.88

%



Total Investments (FTE)


4,236,303



39,887


3.75

%



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


3,400,199



31,354


3.67

%



Corporate Securities


1,945,959



12,898


2.65

%



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


792,914



12,405


6.19

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


273,083



2,334


3.42

%



Securities of U.S.






Government Sponsored






Entities


311,923



2,777


3.56

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


62,093



506


3.26

%



Other Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


14,227



434


12.21

%



Total Debt Securities Held to






Maturity (FTE)


836,104



8,533


4.08

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


51,839



304


2.35

%



Corporate Securities


737,787



7,816


4.24

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


46,478



413


3.56

%



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


653,924



7,273


4.40

%









Interest Expense Paid:






Total Earning Assets


5,652,443



3,189


0.22

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,693,505



3,189


0.48

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Deposits


2,596,726



3,045


0.47

%



Interest-Bearing Transaction


908,367



44


0.02

%



Savings


1,611,845



2,950


0.73

%



Time less than $100K


49,208



37


0.30

%



Time greater than $100K


27,306



14


0.21

%



Total Short-Term Borrowings


96,779



144


0.60

%



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


96,779



144


0.60

%









Net Interest Income and






Margin (FTE)


$

54,562


3.85

%










Q2'2024




Average

Income/

Yield (a) /




Volume

Expense

Rate (a)



Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:






Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

6,145,626


$

69,407


4.50

%



Total Loans (FTE)


838,016



11,441


5.49

%



Commercial Loans (FTE)


133,605



2,418


7.28

%



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


487,209



6,014


4.96

%



Consumer Loans


217,202



3,009


5.57

%



Total Investments (FTE)


4,944,191



53,005


4.27

%



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


4,079,896



44,236


4.31

%



Corporate Securities


2,090,829



14,366


2.75

%



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


1,347,475



24,620


7.23

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


241,391



1,465


2.43

%



Securities of U.S.






Government sponsored






entities


309,395



2,777


3.59

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


72,319



543


3.01

%



U.S. Treasury Securities


4,260



54


5.08

%



Other Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


14,227



411


11.55

%



Total Debt Securities Held to






Maturity (FTE)


864,295



8,769


4.06

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


70,804



401


2.27

%



Corporate Securities


730,978



7,815


4.28

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


62,513



553


3.54

%



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


363,419



4,961


5.40

%









Interest Expense Paid:






Total Earning Assets


6,145,626



5,307


0.35

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


3,001,786



5,307


0.71

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Deposits


2,717,597



2,460


0.36

%



Interest-Bearing Transaction


981,703



69


0.03

%



Savings


1,642,806



2,322


0.57

%



Time less than $100K


58,367



49


0.34

%



Time greater than $100K


34,721



20


0.23

%



Total Short-Term Borrowings


284,189



2,847


4.02

%



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


200,000



2,692


5.40

%



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


84,189



155


0.74

%









Net Interest Income and






Margin (FTE)


$

64,100


4.15

%








6. Noninterest Income.








(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025



Service Charges on Deposit






Accounts

$

3,368


$

3,469

-2.9
%

$

3,381



Merchant Processing






Services


2,687



2,733

-1.7
%


2,733



Debit Card Fees


1,664



1,706

-2.5
%


1,581



Trust Fees


867



811

6.9
%


899



ATM Processing Fees


482



540

-10.7
%


463



Other Service Fees


450



450

0.0
%


429



Life Insurance Gains


106



-

n/m


102



Other Noninterest Income


691



791

-12.6
%


733



Total Noninterest Income

$

10,315


$

10,500

-1.8
%

$

10,321









Operating Ratios:






Total Revenue (FTE)

$

64,877


$

74,600

-13.0
%

$

66,711



Noninterest Income /






Revenue (FTE)


15.9

%


14.1

%



15.5

%



Service Charges /






Avg. Deposits (a)


0.28

%


0.27

%



0.28

%



Total Revenue (FTE) Per






Avg. Common Share (a)

$

10.05


$

11.25

-10.6
%

$

10.16












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change



Service Charges on Deposit






Accounts

$

6,749


$

6,939

-2.7
%



Merchant Processing






Services


5,420



5,240

3.4
%



Debit Card Fees


3,245



3,249

-0.1
%



Trust Fees


1,766



1,605

10.0
%



ATM Processing Fees


945



1,131

-16.4
%



Other Service Fees


879



888

-1.0
%



Life Insurance Gains


208



-

n/m



Other Noninterest Income


1,424



1,545

-7.8
%



Total Noninterest Income

$

20,636


$

20,597

0.2
%









Operating Ratios:






Total Revenue (FTE)

$

131,588


$

150,791

-12.7
%



Noninterest Income /






Revenue (FTE)


15.7

%


13.7

%




Service Charges /






Avg. Deposits (a)


0.28

%


0.26

%




Total Revenue (FTE) Per






Avg. Common Share (a)

$

10.10


$

11.37

-11.1
%








7. Noninterest Expense.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025









Salaries and Related Benefits

$

12,303


$

12,483

-1.4
%

$

12,126



Occupancy and Equipment


5,154



5,158

-0.1
%


5,038



Outsourced Data Processing


2,709



2,511

7.9
%


2,697



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


915



1,440

-36.5
%


915



Professional Fees


386



362

6.6
%


395



Courier Service


687



686

0.1
%


688



Other Noninterest Expense


3,375



3,490

-3.3
%


3,268



Total Noninterest Expense

$

25,529


$

26,130

-2.3
%

$

25,127









Operating Ratios:






Noninterest Expense /






Avg. Earning Assets (a)


1.81

%


1.71

%



1.76

%



Noninterest Expense /






Revenues (FTE)


39.3

%


35.0

%



37.7

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change









Salaries and Related Benefits

$

24,429


$

25,069

-2.6
%



Occupancy and Equipment


10,192



10,198

-0.1
%



Outsourced Data Processing


5,406



5,047

7.1
%



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


1,830



2,880

-36.5
%



Professional Fees


781



764

2.2
%



Courier Service


1,375



1,335

3.0
%



Other Noninterest Expense


6,643



6,936

-4.2
%



Total Noninterest Expense

$

50,656


$

52,229

-3.0
%









Operating Ratios:






Noninterest Expense /






Avg. Earning Assets (a)


1.78

%


1.71

%




Noninterest Expense /






Revenues (FTE)


38.5

%


34.6

%









8. Allowance for Credit Losses.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025









Average Total Loans

$

762,216


$

838,016

-9.0
%

$

789,935









Beginning of Period






Allowance for Credit






Losses on Loans (ACLL)

$

13,914


$

15,879

-12.4
%

$

14,780



Reversal of Provision for






Credit Losses


-



-

n/m


(550

)



Net ACLL (Losses)






Recoveries


(127

)


73

n/m


(316

)



End of Period ACLL

$

13,787


$

15,952

-13.6
%

$

13,914









Gross ACLL Recoveries /






Gross ACLL Losses


87

%


105

%



82

%



Net ACLL (Losses)






Recoveries/






Avg. Total Loans (a)


-0.07

%


0.04

%



-0.16

%












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change









Average Total Loans

$

775,999


$

845,785

-8.3
%









Beginning of Period ACLL

$

14,780


$

16,867

-12.4
%



(Reversal of) Provision for






Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m



Net ACLL Losses


(443

)


(1,215

)
-63.5
%



End of Period ACLL

$

13,787


$

15,952

-13.6
%









Gross ACLL Recoveries /






Gross ACLL Losses


83

%


66

%




Net ACLL Losses /






Avg. Total Loans (a)


-0.12

%


-0.29

%












(dollars in thousands)






%




6/30/25

6/30/24

Change

3/31/25



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans

$

13,787


$

15,952

-13.6
%

$

13,914



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Held to Maturity






Securities


1



1

0.0
%


1



Total Allowance for Credit






Losses

$

13,788


$

15,953

-13.6
%

$

13,915









Allowance for Unfunded






Credit Commitments

$

201


$

201

0.0
%

$

201








9. Credit Quality.








(dollars in thousands)






%




6/30/25

6/30/24

Change

3/31/25



Nonperforming Loans:






Nonperforming Nonaccrual






Loans

$

-


$

971

n/m

$

-



Performing Nonaccrual






Loans


4,553



-

n/m


-



Total Nonaccrual Loans


4,553



971

368.9
%


-



Accruing Loans 90+ Days






Past Due


411



580

-29.1
%


277



Total Nonperforming Loans

$

4,964


$

1,551

220.1
%

$

277









Total Loans Outstanding

$

748,264


$

831,842

-10.0
%

$

771,030









Total Assets


5,825,069



6,312,145

-7.7
%


5,966,624









Loans:






Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans

$

13,787


$

15,952

-13.6
%

$

13,914



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans / Loans


1.84

%


1.92

%



1.80

%



Nonperforming Loans /






Total Loans


0.66

%


0.19

%



0.04

%








10. Liquidity.












At June 30, 2025, the Company had $626,437 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,522,823 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $715,788 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $703,398 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at June 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At June 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $703,398 thousand based on collateral pledged at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,683,788 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.














(in thousands)







6/30/25



Debt Securities Eligible as






Collateral:






Corporate Securities




$

2,517,133



Collateralized Loan






Obligations rated AAA





257,649



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions





106,428



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities





339,710



Securities of U.S. Government






Sponsored Entities





301,903



Total Debt Securities Eligible






as Collateral




$

3,522,823









Debt Securities Pledged






as Collateral:






Debt Securities Pledged






at the Federal Reserve Bank




($

703,398

)



Deposits by Public Entities





(715,788

)



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements





(412,956

)



Other





(6,893

)



Total Debt Securities Pledged






as Collateral




($

1,839,035

)









Estimated Debt Securities






Available to Pledge




$

1,683,788








11. Capital.








(in thousands, except per-share amounts)






%




6/30/25

6/30/24

Change

3/31/25









Shareholders' Equity

$

921,783


$

815,600

13.0
%

$

923,138



Total Assets


5,825,069



6,312,145

-7.7
%


5,966,624



Shareholders' Equity/






Total Assets


15.82

%


12.92

%



15.47

%



Shareholders' Equity/






Total Loans


123.19

%


98.05

%



119.73

%



Tangible Common Equity






Ratio


14.03

%


11.21

%



13.71

%



Common Shares Outstanding


25,587



26,683

-4.1
%


26,360



Common Equity Per Share

$

36.03


$

30.57

17.9
%

$

35.02



Market Value Per Common






Share


48.44



48.53

-0.2
%


50.63











(shares in thousands)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025



Share Retirements (Issuances):






Total Shares Retired


773



-

n/m


361



Average Retirement Price

$

49.61


$

-

n/m

$

50.96



Net Shares Retired (Issued)


773



(5

)
n/m


348












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change









Total Shares Retired


1,134



4

n/m



Average Retirement Price

$

49.88


$

45.58

n/m



Net Shares Retired (Issued)


1,121



(12

)
n/m







12. Period-End Balance Sheets.








(unaudited, dollars in thousands)






%




6/30/25

6/30/24

Change

3/31/25



Assets:






Cash and Due from Banks

$

626,437


$

486,124

28.9
%

$

727,336









Debt Securities Available for






Sale:






Corporate Securities


1,792,021



1,855,618

-3.4
%


1,802,791



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


780,147



1,255,110

-37.8
%


822,111



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


291,543



222,806

30.9
%


250,844



Securities of U.S.






Government Sponsored






Entities


301,903



291,206

3.7
%


299,722



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions


60,835



69,758

-12.8
%


60,581



U.S. Treasury Securities


-



4,820

n/m


-



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale


3,226,449



3,699,318

-12.8
%


3,236,049









Debt Securities Held to






Maturity:






Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


49,878



67,777

-26.4
%


53,528



Corporate Securities


738,846



732,049

0.9
%


737,146



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions (1)


45,715



61,042

-25.1
%


48,674



Total Debt Securities






Held to Maturity (1)


834,439



860,868

-3.1
%


839,348









Loans


748,264



831,842

-10.0
%


771,030



Allowance For Credit Losses






on Loans


(13,787

)


(15,952

)
-13.6
%


(13,914

)



Total Loans, net


734,477



815,890

-10.0
%


757,116









Premises and Equipment, net


25,850



26,275

-1.6
%


25,722



Identifiable Intangibles, net


19



234

-91.9
%


72



Goodwill


121,673



121,673

0.0
%


121,673



Other Assets


255,725



301,763

-15.3
%


259,308









Total Assets

$

5,825,069


$

6,312,145

-7.7
%

$

5,966,624









Liabilities and Shareholders'






Equity:






Deposits:






Noninterest-Bearing

$

2,175,841


$

2,459,467

-11.5
%

$

2,241,802



Interest-Bearing Transaction


894,774



936,186

-4.4
%


920,461



Savings


1,603,974



1,646,781

-2.6
%


1,633,445



Time


72,946



89,006

-18.0
%


78,387



Total Deposits


4,747,535



5,131,440

-7.5
%


4,874,095









Bank Term Funding






Program Borrowings


-



200,000

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


101,210



100,167

1.0
%


113,219



Total Short-Term






Borrowed Funds


101,210



300,167

-66.3
%


113,219









Other Liabilities


54,541



64,938

-16.0
%


56,172



Total Liabilities


4,903,286



5,496,545

-10.8
%


5,043,486









Shareholders' Equity:






Common Equity:






Paid-In Capital


456,964



474,618

-3.7
%


470,844



Accumulated Other






Comprehensive Loss


(116,747

)


(197,300

)
-40.8
%


(136,768

)



Retained Earnings


581,566



538,282

8.0
%


589,062



Total Shareholders' Equity


921,783



815,600

13.0
%


923,138









Total Liabilities and






Shareholders' Equity

$

5,825,069


$

6,312,145

-7.7
%

$

5,966,624








13. Income Statements.








(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q2'2025

Q2'2024

Change

Q1'2025



Interest and Loan Fee Income:






Loans

$

10,523


$

11,354

-7.3
%

$

10,669



Equity Securities


195



175

11.4
%


195



Debt Securities Available






for Sale


31,028



43,927

-29.4
%


33,430



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


8,448



8,655

-2.4
%


8,494



Interest-Bearing Cash


7,273



4,961

46.6
%


6,703



Total Interest and Loan






Fee Income


57,467



69,072

-16.8
%


59,491









Interest Expense:






Transaction Deposits


44



69

-36.2
%


46



Savings Deposits


2,950



2,322

27.0
%


3,128



Time Deposits


51



69

-26.1
%


55



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



2,692

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


144



155

-6.7
%


167



Total Interest Expense


3,189



5,307

-39.9
%


3,396









Net Interest and Loan






Fee Income


54,278



63,765

-14.9
%


56,095









Reversal of Provision for






Credit Losses


-



-

n/m


(550

)









Noninterest Income:






Service Charges on Deposit






Accounts


3,368



3,469

-2.9
%


3,381



Merchant Processing






Services


2,687



2,733

-1.7
%


2,733



Debit Card Fees


1,664



1,706

-2.5
%


1,581



Trust Fees


867



811

6.9
%


899



ATM Processing Fees


482



540

-10.7
%


463



Other Service Fees


450



450

0.0
%


429



Life Insurance Gains


106



-

n/m


102



Other Noninterest Income


691



791

-12.6
%


733



Total Noninterest Income


10,315



10,500

-1.8
%


10,321









Noninterest Expense:






Salaries and Related Benefits


12,303



12,483

-1.4
%


12,126



Occupancy and Equipment


5,154



5,158

-0.1
%


5,038



Outsourced Data Processing


2,709



2,511

7.9
%


2,697



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


915



1,440

-36.5
%


915



Professional Fees


386



362

6.6
%


395



Courier Service


687



686

0.1
%


688



Other Noninterest Expense


3,375



3,490

-3.3
%


3,268



Total Noninterest Expense


25,529



26,130

-2.3
%


25,127









Income Before Income Taxes


39,064



48,135

-18.8
%


41,839



Income Tax Provision


9,998



12,673

-21.1
%


10,802



Net Income

$

29,066


$

35,462

-18.0
%

$

31,037









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


25,889



26,680

-3.0
%


26,642



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


25,889



26,681

-3.0
%


26,642









Per Common Share Data:






Basic Earnings

$

1.12


$

1.33

-15.8
%

$

1.16



Diluted Earnings


1.12



1.33

-15.8
%


1.16



Dividends Paid


0.46



0.44

4.5
%


0.44












%




6/30'25YTD

6/30'24YTD

Change



Interest and Loan Fee Income:






Loans

$

21,192


$

22,678

-6.6
%



Equity Securities


390



349

11.7
%



Debt Securities Available






for Sale


64,458



90,170

-28.5
%



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


16,942



17,377

-2.5
%



Interest-Bearing Cash


13,976



7,244

92.9
%



Total Interest and Loan






Fee Income


116,958



137,818

-15.1
%









Interest Expense:






Transaction Deposits


90



188

-52.1
%



Savings Deposits


6,078



4,239

43.4
%



Time Deposits


106



139

-23.7
%



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



3,535

n/m



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


311



207

50.2
%



Total Interest Expense


6,585



8,308

-20.7
%









Net Interest and Loan






Fee Income


110,373



129,510

-14.8
%









(Reversal of) Provision






for Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m









Noninterest Income:






Service Charges on Deposit


6,749



6,939

-2.7
%



Accounts






Merchant Processing






Services


5,420



5,240

3.4
%



Debit Card Fees


3,245



3,249

-0.1
%



Trust Fees


1,766



1,605

10.0
%



ATM Processing Fees


945



1,131

-16.4
%



Other Service Fees


879



888

-1.0
%



Life Insurance Gains


208



-

n/m



Other Noninterest Income


1,424



1,545

-7.8
%



Total Noninterest Income


20,636



20,597

0.2
%









Noninterest Expense:






Salaries and Related Benefits


24,429



25,069

-2.6
%



Occupancy and Equipment


10,192



10,198

-0.1
%



Outsourced Data Processing


5,406



5,047

7.1
%



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


1,830



2,880

-36.5
%



Professional Fees


781



764

2.2
%



Courier Service


1,375



1,335

3.0
%



Other Noninterest Expense


6,643



6,936

-4.2
%



Total Noninterest Expense


50,656



52,229

-3.0
%









Income Before Income Taxes


80,903



97,578

-17.1
%



Income Tax Provision


20,800



25,699

-19.1
%



Net Income

$

60,103


$

71,879

-16.4
%









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


26,263



26,677

-1.6
%



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


26,263



26,678

-1.6
%









Per Common Share Data:






Basic Earnings

$

2.29


$

2.69

-14.9
%



Diluted Earnings


2.29



2.69

-14.9
%



Dividends Paid


0.90



0.88

2.3
%









Footnotes and Abbreviations:






(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.









(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.









(a) Annualized














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WABC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.