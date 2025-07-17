Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $29.1 Million

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $29.1 million, a decrease from the prior quarter's $31.0 million.
Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.12, down from $31.0 million and $1.16 in the previous quarter. The company maintained a low cost of funding for interest-earning assets, at 0.22%, and had no provisions for credit losses during the quarter, with nonperforming assets totaling $5.0 million. Westamerica's capital ratios were robust, exceeding regulatory requirements, while operating costs represented 39% of revenue. The bank declared a dividend of $0.46 per share and repurchased 773,000 shares. Overall, net interest income fell to $54.6 million, a decline from $56.4 million in Q1 2025, attributed to lower average earning assets and interest income from loans and investments.
Potential Positives
- Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for Q2 2025, demonstrating strong profitability despite a slight decrease from Q1 2025.
- The company maintained historically high capital ratios, exceeding regulatory guidelines, which supports financial stability and growth potential.
- Westamerica paid a dividend of $0.46 per common share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders amidst fluctuating earnings.
- Nonperforming assets remained low at $5.0 million, indicating strong credit quality and effective risk management practices by the company.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by 18.0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
- Noninterest income experienced a slight decline of 1.8% from the first quarter 2025, reflecting stagnation in this revenue stream.
- Total assets decreased by 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year, signaling a potential shrinkage in business operations or market share.
FAQ
What was Westamerica Bancorporation's net income for Q2 2025?
Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How much was the diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025?
The diluted earnings per common share for Q2 2025 were $1.12.
What were the operating costs as a percentage of revenue?
Operating costs accounted for 39 percent of Westamerica Bancorporation's revenue in the second quarter of 2025.
Did Westamerica Bancorporation make any provision for credit losses in Q2 2025?
No provision for credit losses was recognized in the second quarter of 2025.
What was the dividend declared per common share in Q2 2025?
Westamerica Bancorporation declared a dividend of $0.46 per common share in the second quarter of 2025.
Full Release
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2025 of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Second quarter 2025 results compare to first quarter 2025 net income of $31.0 million and EPS of $1.16.
"Westamerica’s second quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $5.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 39 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2025”, said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2025, and retired 773 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica’s capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2025 was 4.07 percent, compared to 4.14 percent for the first quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025, compared to 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025.
The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 compared to a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2025.
Noninterest expenses were $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025 and $25.1 million for the first quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to more business days in the second quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2025 and higher occupancy and equipment expense.
The income tax provision (FTE) for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter 2025.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:
www.westamerica.com
For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
Public Information July 17, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
54,562
$
64,100
-14.9
%
$
56,390
Reversal of Provision
for Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
(550
)
Noninterest Income
10,315
10,500
-1.8
%
10,321
Noninterest Expense
25,529
26,130
-2.3
%
25,127
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
39,348
48,470
-18.8
%
42,134
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
10,282
13,008
-21.0
%
11,097
Net Income
$
29,066
$
35,462
-18.0
%
$
31,037
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
25,889
26,680
-3.0
%
26,642
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
25,889
26,681
-3.0
%
26,642
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share
$
1.12
$
1.33
-15.8
%
$
1.16
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share
1.12
1.33
-15.8
%
1.16
Return On Assets (a)
1.93
%
2.18
%
2.03
%
Return On Common
Equity (a)
11.2
%
14.4
%
11.9
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.85
%
4.15
%
3.90
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
39.3
%
35.0
%
37.7
%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share
$
0.46
$
0.44
4.5
%
$
0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio
41
%
33
%
38
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
110,952
$
130,194
-14.8
%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
Noninterest Income
20,636
20,597
0.2
%
Noninterest Expense
50,656
52,229
-3.0
%
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
81,482
98,262
-17.1
%
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
21,379
26,383
-19.0
%
Net Income
$
60,103
$
71,879
-16.4
%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
26,263
26,677
-1.6
%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
26,263
26,678
-1.6
%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share
$
2.29
$
2.69
-14.9
%
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share
2.29
2.69
-14.9
%
Return On Assets (a)
1.98
%
2.21
%
Return On Common
Equity (a)
11.6
%
14.8
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.87
%
4.23
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
38.5
%
34.6
%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share
$
0.90
$
0.88
2.3
%
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio
39
%
33
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
57,751
$
69,407
-16.8
%
$
59,786
Interest Expense
3,189
5,307
-39.9
%
3,396
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
54,562
$
64,100
-14.9
%
$
56,390
Average Earning Assets
$
5,652,443
$
6,145,626
-8.0
%
$
5,794,836
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,693,505
3,001,786
-10.3
%
2,770,099
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a)
4.07
%
4.50
%
4.14
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.22
%
0.35
%
0.24
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.85
%
4.15
%
3.90
%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a)
0.48
%
0.71
%
0.50
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
3.59
%
3.79
%
3.64
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
117,537
$
138,502
-15.1
%
Interest Expense
6,585
8,308
-20.7
%
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
110,952
$
130,194
-14.8
%
Average Earning Assets
$
5,723,246
$
6,132,497
-6.7
%
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,731,590
2,978,676
-8.3
%
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a)
4.11
%
4.50
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.24
%
0.27
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.87
%
4.23
%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a)
0.49
%
0.56
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
3.62
%
3.94
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Total Assets
$
6,042,100
$
6,549,203
-7.7
%
$
6,187,321
Total Earning Assets
5,652,443
6,145,626
-8.0
%
5,794,836
Total Loans
762,216
838,016
-9.0
%
789,935
Commercial Loans
115,943
133,605
-13.2
%
120,189
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
488,960
487,209
0.4
%
497,379
Consumer Loans
157,313
217,202
-27.6
%
172,367
Total Investment Securities
4,236,303
4,944,191
-14.3
%
4,395,565
Debt Securities Available for
Sale
3,400,199
4,079,896
-16.7
%
3,553,755
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
836,104
864,295
-3.3
%
841,810
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
653,924
363,419
79.9
%
609,336
Loans / Deposits
15.7
%
16.1
%
15.9
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Total Assets
$
6,114,310
$
6,537,562
-6.5
%
Total Earning Assets
5,723,246
6,132,497
-6.7
%
Total Loans
775,999
845,785
-8.3
%
Commercial Loans
118,054
133,514
-11.6
%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
493,146
488,099
1.0
%
Consumer Loans
164,799
224,172
-26.5
%
Total Investment Securities
4,315,494
5,021,365
-14.1
%
Debt Securities Available for
Sale
3,476,553
4,152,185
-16.3
%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
838,941
869,180
-3.5
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
631,753
265,347
138.1
%
Loans / Deposits
15.8
%
16.0
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Total Deposits
$
4,841,803
$
5,202,620
-6.9
%
$
4,958,554
Noninterest Demand
2,245,077
2,485,023
-9.7
%
2,293,059
Interest-Bearing Transaction
908,367
981,703
-7.5
%
935,054
Savings
1,611,845
1,642,806
-1.9
%
1,649,631
Time greater than $100K
27,306
34,721
-21.4
%
29,460
Time less than $100K
49,208
58,367
-15.7
%
51,350
Total Short-Term Borrowings
96,779
284,189
-65.9
%
104,604
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
200,000
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
96,779
84,189
15.0
%
104,604
Shareholders' Equity
1,037,185
990,927
4.7
%
1,055,925
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits
46.4
%
47.8
%
46.2
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
98.4
%
98.2
%
98.4
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Total Deposits
$
4,899,856
$
5,290,840
-7.4
%
Noninterest Demand
2,268,936
2,508,702
-9.6
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
921,637
1,019,998
-9.6
%
Savings
1,630,633
1,667,261
-2.2
%
Time greater than $100K
28,377
35,427
-19.9
%
Time less than $100K
50,273
59,452
-15.4
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
100,670
196,538
-48.8
%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
131,291
n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
100,670
65,247
54.3
%
Shareholders' Equity
1,046,504
978,384
7.0
%
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits
46.3
%
47.4
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
98.4
%
98.2
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q2'2025
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,652,443
$
57,751
4.07
%
Total Loans (FTE)
762,216
10,591
5.57
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
115,943
1,833
6.34
%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
488,960
6,452
5.29
%
Consumer Loans
157,313
2,306
5.88
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,236,303
39,887
3.75
%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
3,400,199
31,354
3.67
%
Corporate Securities
1,945,959
12,898
2.65
%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
792,914
12,405
6.19
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
273,083
2,334
3.42
%
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities
311,923
2,777
3.56
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
62,093
506
3.26
%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
14,227
434
12.21
%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE)
836,104
8,533
4.08
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
51,839
304
2.35
%
Corporate Securities
737,787
7,816
4.24
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
46,478
413
3.56
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
653,924
7,273
4.40
%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets
5,652,443
3,189
0.22
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,693,505
3,189
0.48
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits
2,596,726
3,045
0.47
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
908,367
44
0.02
%
Savings
1,611,845
2,950
0.73
%
Time less than $100K
49,208
37
0.30
%
Time greater than $100K
27,306
14
0.21
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
96,779
144
0.60
%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
96,779
144
0.60
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
54,562
3.85
%
Q2'2024
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
6,145,626
$
69,407
4.50
%
Total Loans (FTE)
838,016
11,441
5.49
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
133,605
2,418
7.28
%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
487,209
6,014
4.96
%
Consumer Loans
217,202
3,009
5.57
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,944,191
53,005
4.27
%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
4,079,896
44,236
4.31
%
Corporate Securities
2,090,829
14,366
2.75
%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
1,347,475
24,620
7.23
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
241,391
1,465
2.43
%
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities
309,395
2,777
3.59
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
72,319
543
3.01
%
U.S. Treasury Securities
4,260
54
5.08
%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
14,227
411
11.55
%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE)
864,295
8,769
4.06
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
70,804
401
2.27
%
Corporate Securities
730,978
7,815
4.28
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
62,513
553
3.54
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
363,419
4,961
5.40
%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets
6,145,626
5,307
0.35
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
3,001,786
5,307
0.71
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits
2,717,597
2,460
0.36
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
981,703
69
0.03
%
Savings
1,642,806
2,322
0.57
%
Time less than $100K
58,367
49
0.34
%
Time greater than $100K
34,721
20
0.23
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
284,189
2,847
4.02
%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
200,000
2,692
5.40
%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
84,189
155
0.74
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
64,100
4.15
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts
$
3,368
$
3,469
-2.9
%
$
3,381
Merchant Processing
Services
2,687
2,733
-1.7
%
2,733
Debit Card Fees
1,664
1,706
-2.5
%
1,581
Trust Fees
867
811
6.9
%
899
ATM Processing Fees
482
540
-10.7
%
463
Other Service Fees
450
450
0.0
%
429
Life Insurance Gains
106
-
n/m
102
Other Noninterest Income
691
791
-12.6
%
733
Total Noninterest Income
$
10,315
$
10,500
-1.8
%
$
10,321
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
64,877
$
74,600
-13.0
%
$
66,711
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE)
15.9
%
14.1
%
15.5
%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a)
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)
$
10.05
$
11.25
-10.6
%
$
10.16
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts
$
6,749
$
6,939
-2.7
%
Merchant Processing
Services
5,420
5,240
3.4
%
Debit Card Fees
3,245
3,249
-0.1
%
Trust Fees
1,766
1,605
10.0
%
ATM Processing Fees
945
1,131
-16.4
%
Other Service Fees
879
888
-1.0
%
Life Insurance Gains
208
-
n/m
Other Noninterest Income
1,424
1,545
-7.8
%
Total Noninterest Income
$
20,636
$
20,597
0.2
%
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
131,588
$
150,791
-12.7
%
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE)
15.7
%
13.7
%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a)
0.28
%
0.26
%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)
$
10.10
$
11.37
-11.1
%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Salaries and Related Benefits
$
12,303
$
12,483
-1.4
%
$
12,126
Occupancy and Equipment
5,154
5,158
-0.1
%
5,038
Outsourced Data Processing
2,709
2,511
7.9
%
2,697
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
915
1,440
-36.5
%
915
Professional Fees
386
362
6.6
%
395
Courier Service
687
686
0.1
%
688
Other Noninterest Expense
3,375
3,490
-3.3
%
3,268
Total Noninterest Expense
$
25,529
$
26,130
-2.3
%
$
25,127
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.81
%
1.71
%
1.76
%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE)
39.3
%
35.0
%
37.7
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Salaries and Related Benefits
$
24,429
$
25,069
-2.6
%
Occupancy and Equipment
10,192
10,198
-0.1
%
Outsourced Data Processing
5,406
5,047
7.1
%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
1,830
2,880
-36.5
%
Professional Fees
781
764
2.2
%
Courier Service
1,375
1,335
3.0
%
Other Noninterest Expense
6,643
6,936
-4.2
%
Total Noninterest Expense
$
50,656
$
52,229
-3.0
%
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.78
%
1.71
%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE)
38.5
%
34.6
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Average Total Loans
$
762,216
$
838,016
-9.0
%
$
789,935
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$
13,914
$
15,879
-12.4
%
$
14,780
Reversal of Provision for
Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
(550
)
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries
(127
)
73
n/m
(316
)
End of Period ACLL
$
13,787
$
15,952
-13.6
%
$
13,914
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
87
%
105
%
82
%
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries/
Avg. Total Loans (a)
-0.07
%
0.04
%
-0.16
%
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Average Total Loans
$
775,999
$
845,785
-8.3
%
Beginning of Period ACLL
$
14,780
$
16,867
-12.4
%
(Reversal of) Provision for
Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
Net ACLL Losses
(443
)
(1,215
)
-63.5
%
End of Period ACLL
$
13,787
$
15,952
-13.6
%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
83
%
66
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
-0.12
%
-0.29
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/25
6/30/24
Change
3/31/25
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans
$
13,787
$
15,952
-13.6
%
$
13,914
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities
1
1
0.0
%
1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses
$
13,788
$
15,953
-13.6
%
$
13,915
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$
201
$
201
0.0
%
$
201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/25
6/30/24
Change
3/31/25
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans
$
-
$
971
n/m
$
-
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans
4,553
-
n/m
-
Total Nonaccrual Loans
4,553
971
368.9
%
-
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due
411
580
-29.1
%
277
Total Nonperforming Loans
$
4,964
$
1,551
220.1
%
$
277
Total Loans Outstanding
$
748,264
$
831,842
-10.0
%
$
771,030
Total Assets
5,825,069
6,312,145
-7.7
%
5,966,624
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans
$
13,787
$
15,952
-13.6
%
$
13,914
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans
1.84
%
1.92
%
1.80
%
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans
0.66
%
0.19
%
0.04
%
10. Liquidity.
At June 30, 2025, the Company had $626,437 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,522,823 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $715,788 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $703,398 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at June 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At June 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $703,398 thousand based on collateral pledged at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,683,788 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
6/30/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities
$
2,517,133
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA
257,649
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
106,428
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
339,710
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities
301,903
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral
$
3,522,823
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank
($
703,398
)
Deposits by Public Entities
(715,788
)
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
(412,956
)
Other
(6,893
)
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral
($
1,839,035
)
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge
$
1,683,788
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
6/30/25
6/30/24
Change
3/31/25
Shareholders' Equity
$
921,783
$
815,600
13.0
%
$
923,138
Total Assets
5,825,069
6,312,145
-7.7
%
5,966,624
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
15.82
%
12.92
%
15.47
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
123.19
%
98.05
%
119.73
%
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio
14.03
%
11.21
%
13.71
%
Common Shares Outstanding
25,587
26,683
-4.1
%
26,360
Common Equity Per Share
$
36.03
$
30.57
17.9
%
$
35.02
Market Value Per Common
Share
48.44
48.53
-0.2
%
50.63
(shares in thousands)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired
773
-
n/m
361
Average Retirement Price
$
49.61
$
-
n/m
$
50.96
Net Shares Retired (Issued)
773
(5
)
n/m
348
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Total Shares Retired
1,134
4
n/m
Average Retirement Price
$
49.88
$
45.58
n/m
Net Shares Retired (Issued)
1,121
(12
)
n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/25
6/30/24
Change
3/31/25
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$
626,437
$
486,124
28.9
%
$
727,336
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities
1,792,021
1,855,618
-3.4
%
1,802,791
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
780,147
1,255,110
-37.8
%
822,111
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
291,543
222,806
30.9
%
250,844
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities
301,903
291,206
3.7
%
299,722
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
60,835
69,758
-12.8
%
60,581
U.S. Treasury Securities
-
4,820
n/m
-
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale
3,226,449
3,699,318
-12.8
%
3,236,049
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
49,878
67,777
-26.4
%
53,528
Corporate Securities
738,846
732,049
0.9
%
737,146
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1)
45,715
61,042
-25.1
%
48,674
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1)
834,439
860,868
-3.1
%
839,348
Loans
748,264
831,842
-10.0
%
771,030
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans
(13,787
)
(15,952
)
-13.6
%
(13,914
)
Total Loans, net
734,477
815,890
-10.0
%
757,116
Premises and Equipment, net
25,850
26,275
-1.6
%
25,722
Identifiable Intangibles, net
19
234
-91.9
%
72
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
255,725
301,763
-15.3
%
259,308
Total Assets
$
5,825,069
$
6,312,145
-7.7
%
$
5,966,624
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$
2,175,841
$
2,459,467
-11.5
%
$
2,241,802
Interest-Bearing Transaction
894,774
936,186
-4.4
%
920,461
Savings
1,603,974
1,646,781
-2.6
%
1,633,445
Time
72,946
89,006
-18.0
%
78,387
Total Deposits
4,747,535
5,131,440
-7.5
%
4,874,095
Bank Term Funding
Program Borrowings
-
200,000
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
101,210
100,167
1.0
%
113,219
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds
101,210
300,167
-66.3
%
113,219
Other Liabilities
54,541
64,938
-16.0
%
56,172
Total Liabilities
4,903,286
5,496,545
-10.8
%
5,043,486
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
456,964
474,618
-3.7
%
470,844
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss
(116,747
)
(197,300
)
-40.8
%
(136,768
)
Retained Earnings
581,566
538,282
8.0
%
589,062
Total Shareholders' Equity
921,783
815,600
13.0
%
923,138
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$
5,825,069
$
6,312,145
-7.7
%
$
5,966,624
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025
Q2'2024
Change
Q1'2025
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans
$
10,523
$
11,354
-7.3
%
$
10,669
Equity Securities
195
175
11.4
%
195
Debt Securities Available
for Sale
31,028
43,927
-29.4
%
33,430
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
8,448
8,655
-2.4
%
8,494
Interest-Bearing Cash
7,273
4,961
46.6
%
6,703
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income
57,467
69,072
-16.8
%
59,491
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
44
69
-36.2
%
46
Savings Deposits
2,950
2,322
27.0
%
3,128
Time Deposits
51
69
-26.1
%
55
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
2,692
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
144
155
-6.7
%
167
Total Interest Expense
3,189
5,307
-39.9
%
3,396
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income
54,278
63,765
-14.9
%
56,095
Reversal of Provision for
Credit Losses
-
-
n/m
(550
)
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts
3,368
3,469
-2.9
%
3,381
Merchant Processing
Services
2,687
2,733
-1.7
%
2,733
Debit Card Fees
1,664
1,706
-2.5
%
1,581
Trust Fees
867
811
6.9
%
899
ATM Processing Fees
482
540
-10.7
%
463
Other Service Fees
450
450
0.0
%
429
Life Insurance Gains
106
-
n/m
102
Other Noninterest Income
691
791
-12.6
%
733
Total Noninterest Income
10,315
10,500
-1.8
%
10,321
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits
12,303
12,483
-1.4
%
12,126
Occupancy and Equipment
5,154
5,158
-0.1
%
5,038
Outsourced Data Processing
2,709
2,511
7.9
%
2,697
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
915
1,440
-36.5
%
915
Professional Fees
386
362
6.6
%
395
Courier Service
687
686
0.1
%
688
Other Noninterest Expense
3,375
3,490
-3.3
%
3,268
Total Noninterest Expense
25,529
26,130
-2.3
%
25,127
Income Before Income Taxes
39,064
48,135
-18.8
%
41,839
Income Tax Provision
9,998
12,673
-21.1
%
10,802
Net Income
$
29,066
$
35,462
-18.0
%
$
31,037
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
25,889
26,680
-3.0
%
26,642
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
25,889
26,681
-3.0
%
26,642
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
1.12
$
1.33
-15.8
%
$
1.16
Diluted Earnings
1.12
1.33
-15.8
%
1.16
Dividends Paid
0.46
0.44
4.5
%
0.44
%
6/30'25YTD
6/30'24YTD
Change
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans
$
21,192
$
22,678
-6.6
%
Equity Securities
390
349
11.7
%
Debt Securities Available
for Sale
64,458
90,170
-28.5
%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
16,942
17,377
-2.5
%
Interest-Bearing Cash
13,976
7,244
92.9
%
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income
116,958
137,818
-15.1
%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
90
188
-52.1
%
Savings Deposits
6,078
4,239
43.4
%
Time Deposits
106
139
-23.7
%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
3,535
n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
311
207
50.2
%
Total Interest Expense
6,585
8,308
-20.7
%
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income
110,373
129,510
-14.8
%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
6,749
6,939
-2.7
%
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services
5,420
5,240
3.4
%
Debit Card Fees
3,245
3,249
-0.1
%
Trust Fees
1,766
1,605
10.0
%
ATM Processing Fees
945
1,131
-16.4
%
Other Service Fees
879
888
-1.0
%
Life Insurance Gains
208
-
n/m
Other Noninterest Income
1,424
1,545
-7.8
%
Total Noninterest Income
20,636
20,597
0.2
%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits
24,429
25,069
-2.6
%
Occupancy and Equipment
10,192
10,198
-0.1
%
Outsourced Data Processing
5,406
5,047
7.1
%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
1,830
2,880
-36.5
%
Professional Fees
781
764
2.2
%
Courier Service
1,375
1,335
3.0
%
Other Noninterest Expense
6,643
6,936
-4.2
%
Total Noninterest Expense
50,656
52,229
-3.0
%
Income Before Income Taxes
80,903
97,578
-17.1
%
Income Tax Provision
20,800
25,699
-19.1
%
Net Income
$
60,103
$
71,879
-16.4
%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
26,263
26,677
-1.6
%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
26,263
26,678
-1.6
%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
2.29
$
2.69
-14.9
%
Diluted Earnings
2.29
2.69
-14.9
%
Dividends Paid
0.90
0.88
2.3
%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
