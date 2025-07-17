Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income of $29.1 Million

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q2 2025 net income of $29.1 million, a decrease from the prior quarter's $31.0 million.

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.12, down from $31.0 million and $1.16 in the previous quarter. The company maintained a low cost of funding for interest-earning assets, at 0.22%, and had no provisions for credit losses during the quarter, with nonperforming assets totaling $5.0 million. Westamerica's capital ratios were robust, exceeding regulatory requirements, while operating costs represented 39% of revenue. The bank declared a dividend of $0.46 per share and repurchased 773,000 shares. Overall, net interest income fell to $54.6 million, a decline from $56.4 million in Q1 2025, attributed to lower average earning assets and interest income from loans and investments.

Potential Positives

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for Q2 2025, demonstrating strong profitability despite a slight decrease from Q1 2025.

The company maintained historically high capital ratios, exceeding regulatory guidelines, which supports financial stability and growth potential.

Westamerica paid a dividend of $0.46 per common share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders amidst fluctuating earnings.

Nonperforming assets remained low at $5.0 million, indicating strong credit quality and effective risk management practices by the company.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 18.0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Noninterest income experienced a slight decline of 1.8% from the first quarter 2025, reflecting stagnation in this revenue stream.

Total assets decreased by 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year, signaling a potential shrinkage in business operations or market share.

FAQ

What was Westamerica Bancorporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much was the diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per common share for Q2 2025 were $1.12.

What were the operating costs as a percentage of revenue?

Operating costs accounted for 39 percent of Westamerica Bancorporation's revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Did Westamerica Bancorporation make any provision for credit losses in Q2 2025?

No provision for credit losses was recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

What was the dividend declared per common share in Q2 2025?

Westamerica Bancorporation declared a dividend of $0.46 per common share in the second quarter of 2025.

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2025 of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Second quarter 2025 results compare to first quarter 2025 net income of $31.0 million and EPS of $1.16.





"Westamerica’s second quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $5.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 39 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2025”, said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2025, and retired 773 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica’s capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.





Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2025 was 4.07 percent, compared to 4.14 percent for the first quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025, compared to 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025.





The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 compared to a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.





Noninterest income for the second quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2025.





Noninterest expenses were $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025 and $25.1 million for the first quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to more business days in the second quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2025 and higher occupancy and equipment expense.





The income tax provision (FTE) for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter 2025.





Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.







Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:







www.westamerica.com









For additional information contact:





Westamerica Bancorporation





1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901





Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact





707-863-6090







investments@westamerica.com









FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:







The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:





This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."





Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



















Public Information July 17, 2025



















WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS































June 30, 2025

























































1. Net Income Summary.







































(in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025

















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









54,562













$









64,100











-14.9





%







$









56,390





















Reversal of Provision

































for Credit Losses













-

















-











n/m











(550









)

















Noninterest Income













10,315

















10,500











-1.8





%











10,321





















Noninterest Expense













25,529

















26,130











-2.3





%











25,127





















Income Before Taxes (FTE)













39,348

















48,470











-18.8





%











42,134





















Income Tax Provision (FTE)













10,282

















13,008











-21.0





%











11,097





















Net Income









$









29,066













$









35,462











-18.0





%







$









31,037

















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













25,889

















26,680











-3.0





%











26,642





















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













25,889

















26,681











-3.0





%











26,642

















































Operating Ratios:

































Basic Earnings Per Common

































Share









$









1.12













$









1.33











-15.8





%







$









1.16





















Diluted Earnings Per

































Common Share













1.12

















1.33











-15.8





%











1.16





















Return On Assets (a)













1.93









%













2.18









%

















2.03









%

















Return On Common

































Equity (a)













11.2









%













14.4









%

















11.9









%

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.85









%













4.15









%

















3.90









%

















Efficiency Ratio (FTE)













39.3









%













35.0









%

















37.7









%













































Dividends Paid Per Common

































Share









$









0.46













$









0.44











4.5





%







$









0.44





















Common Dividend Payout

































Ratio













41









%













33









%

















38









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change





















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









110,952













$









130,194











-14.8





%



















(Reversal of) Provision

































for Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m



















Noninterest Income













20,636

















20,597











0.2





%



















Noninterest Expense













50,656

















52,229











-3.0





%



















Income Before Taxes (FTE)













81,482

















98,262











-17.1





%



















Income Tax Provision (FTE)













21,379

















26,383











-19.0





%



















Net Income









$









60,103













$









71,879











-16.4





%















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













26,263

















26,677











-1.6





%



















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













26,263

















26,678











-1.6





%















































Operating Ratios:

































Basic Earnings Per Common

































Share









$









2.29













$









2.69











-14.9





%



















Diluted Earnings Per

































Common Share













2.29

















2.69











-14.9





%



















Return On Assets (a)













1.98









%













2.21









%

























Return On Common

































Equity (a)













11.6









%













14.8









%

























Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.87









%













4.23









%

























Efficiency Ratio (FTE)













38.5









%













34.6









%





















































Dividends Paid Per Common

































Share









$









0.90













$









0.88











2.3





%



















Common Dividend Payout

































Ratio













39









%













33









%

















































2. Net Interest Income.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025

















Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









57,751













$









69,407











-16.8





%







$









59,786





















Interest Expense













3,189

















5,307











-39.9





%











3,396





















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









54,562













$









64,100











-14.9





%







$









56,390

















































Average Earning Assets









$









5,652,443













$









6,145,626











-8.0





%







$









5,794,836





















Average Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,693,505

















3,001,786











-10.3





%











2,770,099

















































Yield on Earning Assets

































(FTE) (a)













4.07









%













4.50









%

















4.14









%

















Cost of Funds (a)













0.22









%













0.35









%

















0.24









%

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.85









%













4.15









%

















3.90









%

















Interest Expense /

































Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities (a)













0.48









%













0.71









%

















0.50









%

















Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)













3.59









%













3.79









%

















3.64









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change





















Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









117,537













$









138,502











-15.1





%



















Interest Expense













6,585

















8,308











-20.7





%



















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









110,952













$









130,194











-14.8





%















































Average Earning Assets









$









5,723,246













$









6,132,497











-6.7





%



















Average Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,731,590

















2,978,676











-8.3





%















































Yield on Earning Assets

































(FTE) (a)













4.11









%













4.50









%

























Cost of Funds (a)













0.24









%













0.27









%

























Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.87









%













4.23









%

























Interest Expense /

































Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities (a)













0.49









%













0.56









%

























Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)













3.62









%













3.94









%

















































3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.







































(average volume, dollars in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025













































Total Assets









$









6,042,100













$









6,549,203











-7.7





%







$









6,187,321





















Total Earning Assets













5,652,443

















6,145,626











-8.0





%











5,794,836





















Total Loans













762,216

















838,016











-9.0





%











789,935





















Commercial Loans













115,943

















133,605











-13.2





%











120,189





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













488,960

















487,209











0.4





%











497,379





















Consumer Loans













157,313

















217,202











-27.6





%











172,367





















Total Investment Securities













4,236,303

















4,944,191











-14.3





%











4,395,565





















Debt Securities Available for

































Sale













3,400,199

















4,079,896











-16.7





%











3,553,755





















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













836,104

















864,295











-3.3





%











841,810





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













653,924

















363,419











79.9





%











609,336

















































Loans / Deposits













15.7









%













16.1









%

















15.9









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change

















































Total Assets









$









6,114,310













$









6,537,562











-6.5





%



















Total Earning Assets













5,723,246

















6,132,497











-6.7





%



















Total Loans













775,999

















845,785











-8.3





%



















Commercial Loans













118,054

















133,514











-11.6





%



















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













493,146

















488,099











1.0





%



















Consumer Loans













164,799

















224,172











-26.5





%



















Total Investment Securities













4,315,494

















5,021,365











-14.1





%



















Debt Securities Available for

































Sale













3,476,553

















4,152,185











-16.3





%



















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













838,941

















869,180











-3.5





%



















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













631,753

















265,347











138.1





%















































Loans / Deposits













15.8









%













16.0









%

















































4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.































(average volume, dollars in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025













































Total Deposits









$









4,841,803













$









5,202,620











-6.9





%







$









4,958,554





















Noninterest Demand













2,245,077

















2,485,023











-9.7





%











2,293,059





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













908,367

















981,703











-7.5





%











935,054





















Savings













1,611,845

















1,642,806











-1.9





%











1,649,631





















Time greater than $100K













27,306

















34,721











-21.4





%











29,460





















Time less than $100K













49,208

















58,367











-15.7





%











51,350





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













96,779

















284,189











-65.9





%











104,604





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















200,000











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













96,779

















84,189











15.0





%











104,604





















Shareholders' Equity













1,037,185

















990,927











4.7





%











1,055,925

















































Demand Deposits /

































Total Deposits













46.4









%













47.8









%

















46.2









%

















Transaction & Savings

































Deposits / Total Deposits













98.4









%













98.2









%

















98.4









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change

















































Total Deposits









$









4,899,856













$









5,290,840











-7.4





%



















Noninterest Demand













2,268,936

















2,508,702











-9.6





%



















Interest-Bearing Transaction













921,637

















1,019,998











-9.6





%



















Savings













1,630,633

















1,667,261











-2.2





%



















Time greater than $100K













28,377

















35,427











-19.9





%



















Time less than $100K













50,273

















59,452











-15.4





%



















Total Short-Term Borrowings













100,670

















196,538











-48.8





%



















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















131,291











n/m



















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













100,670

















65,247











54.3





%



















Shareholders' Equity













1,046,504

















978,384











7.0





%















































Demand Deposits /

































Total Deposits













46.3









%













47.4









%

























Transaction & Savings

































Deposits / Total Deposits













98.4









%













98.2









%

















































5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.







































(dollars in thousands)



























Q2'2025

























Average









Income/









Yield (a) /

























Volume









Expense









Rate (a)

















































Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:

































Total Earning Assets (FTE)









$









5,652,443













$









57,751













4.07









%





















Total Loans (FTE)













762,216

















10,591













5.57









%





















Commercial Loans (FTE)













115,943

















1,833













6.34









%





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













488,960

















6,452













5.29









%





















Consumer Loans













157,313

















2,306













5.88









%





















Total Investments (FTE)













4,236,303

















39,887













3.75









%





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













3,400,199

















31,354













3.67









%





















Corporate Securities













1,945,959

















12,898













2.65









%





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













792,914

















12,405













6.19









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













273,083

















2,334













3.42









%





















Securities of U.S.

































Government Sponsored

































Entities













311,923

















2,777













3.56









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













62,093

















506













3.26









%





















Other Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













14,227

















434













12.21









%





















Total Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity (FTE)













836,104

















8,533













4.08









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













51,839

















304













2.35









%





















Corporate Securities













737,787

















7,816













4.24









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













46,478

















413













3.56









%





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













653,924

















7,273













4.40









%

















































Interest Expense Paid:

































Total Earning Assets













5,652,443

















3,189













0.22









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,693,505

















3,189













0.48









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Deposits













2,596,726

















3,045













0.47









%





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













908,367

















44













0.02









%





















Savings













1,611,845

















2,950













0.73









%





















Time less than $100K













49,208

















37













0.30









%





















Time greater than $100K













27,306

















14













0.21









%





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













96,779

















144













0.60









%





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













96,779

















144













0.60









%

















































Net Interest Income and

































Margin (FTE)













$









54,562













3.85









%





















































Q2'2024

























Average









Income/









Yield (a) /

























Volume









Expense









Rate (a)





















Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:

































Total Earning Assets (FTE)









$









6,145,626













$









69,407













4.50









%





















Total Loans (FTE)













838,016

















11,441













5.49









%





















Commercial Loans (FTE)













133,605

















2,418













7.28









%





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













487,209

















6,014













4.96









%





















Consumer Loans













217,202

















3,009













5.57









%





















Total Investments (FTE)













4,944,191

















53,005













4.27









%





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













4,079,896

















44,236













4.31









%





















Corporate Securities













2,090,829

















14,366













2.75









%





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













1,347,475

















24,620













7.23









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













241,391

















1,465













2.43









%





















Securities of U.S.

































Government sponsored

































entities













309,395

















2,777













3.59









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













72,319

















543













3.01









%





















U.S. Treasury Securities













4,260

















54













5.08









%





















Other Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













14,227

















411













11.55









%





















Total Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity (FTE)













864,295

















8,769













4.06









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













70,804

















401













2.27









%





















Corporate Securities













730,978

















7,815













4.28









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













62,513

















553













3.54









%





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













363,419

















4,961













5.40









%

















































Interest Expense Paid:

































Total Earning Assets













6,145,626

















5,307













0.35









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













3,001,786

















5,307













0.71









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Deposits













2,717,597

















2,460













0.36









%





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













981,703

















69













0.03









%





















Savings













1,642,806

















2,322













0.57









%





















Time less than $100K













58,367

















49













0.34









%





















Time greater than $100K













34,721

















20













0.23









%





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













284,189

















2,847













4.02









%





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













200,000

















2,692













5.40









%





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













84,189

















155













0.74









%

















































Net Interest Income and

































Margin (FTE)













$









64,100













4.15









%













































6. Noninterest Income.







































(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025

















Service Charges on Deposit

































Accounts









$









3,368













$









3,469











-2.9





%







$









3,381





















Merchant Processing

































Services













2,687

















2,733











-1.7





%











2,733





















Debit Card Fees













1,664

















1,706











-2.5





%











1,581





















Trust Fees













867

















811











6.9





%











899





















ATM Processing Fees













482

















540











-10.7





%











463





















Other Service Fees













450

















450











0.0





%











429





















Life Insurance Gains













106

















-











n/m











102





















Other Noninterest Income













691

















791











-12.6





%











733





















Total Noninterest Income









$









10,315













$









10,500











-1.8





%







$









10,321

















































Operating Ratios:

































Total Revenue (FTE)









$









64,877













$









74,600











-13.0





%







$









66,711





















Noninterest Income /

































Revenue (FTE)













15.9









%













14.1









%

















15.5









%

















Service Charges /

































Avg. Deposits (a)













0.28









%













0.27









%

















0.28









%

















Total Revenue (FTE) Per

































Avg. Common Share (a)









$









10.05













$









11.25











-10.6





%







$









10.16





























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change





















Service Charges on Deposit

































Accounts









$









6,749













$









6,939











-2.7





%



















Merchant Processing

































Services













5,420

















5,240











3.4





%



















Debit Card Fees













3,245

















3,249











-0.1





%



















Trust Fees













1,766

















1,605











10.0





%



















ATM Processing Fees













945

















1,131











-16.4





%



















Other Service Fees













879

















888











-1.0





%



















Life Insurance Gains













208

















-











n/m



















Other Noninterest Income













1,424

















1,545











-7.8





%



















Total Noninterest Income









$









20,636













$









20,597











0.2





%















































Operating Ratios:

































Total Revenue (FTE)









$









131,588













$









150,791











-12.7





%



















Noninterest Income /

































Revenue (FTE)













15.7









%













13.7









%

























Service Charges /

































Avg. Deposits (a)













0.28









%













0.26









%

























Total Revenue (FTE) Per

































Avg. Common Share (a)









$









10.10













$









11.37











-11.1





%











































7. Noninterest Expense.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025













































Salaries and Related Benefits









$









12,303













$









12,483











-1.4





%







$









12,126





















Occupancy and Equipment













5,154

















5,158











-0.1





%











5,038





















Outsourced Data Processing













2,709

















2,511











7.9





%











2,697





















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













915

















1,440











-36.5





%











915





















Professional Fees













386

















362











6.6





%











395





















Courier Service













687

















686











0.1





%











688





















Other Noninterest Expense













3,375

















3,490











-3.3





%











3,268





















Total Noninterest Expense









$









25,529













$









26,130











-2.3





%







$









25,127

















































Operating Ratios:

































Noninterest Expense /

































Avg. Earning Assets (a)













1.81









%













1.71









%

















1.76









%

















Noninterest Expense /

































Revenues (FTE)













39.3









%













35.0









%

















37.7









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change

















































Salaries and Related Benefits









$









24,429













$









25,069











-2.6





%



















Occupancy and Equipment













10,192

















10,198











-0.1





%



















Outsourced Data Processing













5,406

















5,047











7.1





%



















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













1,830

















2,880











-36.5





%



















Professional Fees













781

















764











2.2





%



















Courier Service













1,375

















1,335











3.0





%



















Other Noninterest Expense













6,643

















6,936











-4.2





%



















Total Noninterest Expense









$









50,656













$









52,229











-3.0





%















































Operating Ratios:

































Noninterest Expense /

































Avg. Earning Assets (a)













1.78









%













1.71









%

























Noninterest Expense /

































Revenues (FTE)













38.5









%













34.6









%

















































8. Allowance for Credit Losses.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025













































Average Total Loans









$









762,216













$









838,016











-9.0





%







$









789,935

















































Beginning of Period

































Allowance for Credit

































Losses on Loans (ACLL)









$









13,914













$









15,879











-12.4





%







$









14,780





















Reversal of Provision for

































Credit Losses













-

















-











n/m











(550









)

















Net ACLL (Losses)

































Recoveries













(127









)













73











n/m











(316









)

















End of Period ACLL









$









13,787













$









15,952











-13.6





%







$









13,914

















































Gross ACLL Recoveries /

































Gross ACLL Losses













87









%













105









%

















82









%

















Net ACLL (Losses)

































Recoveries/

































Avg. Total Loans (a)













-0.07









%













0.04









%

















-0.16









%

























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change

















































Average Total Loans









$









775,999













$









845,785











-8.3





%















































Beginning of Period ACLL









$









14,780













$









16,867











-12.4





%



















(Reversal of) Provision for

































Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m



















Net ACLL Losses













(443









)













(1,215









)







-63.5





%



















End of Period ACLL









$









13,787













$









15,952











-13.6





%















































Gross ACLL Recoveries /

































Gross ACLL Losses













83









%













66









%

























Net ACLL Losses /

































Avg. Total Loans (a)













-0.12









%













-0.29









%



























































(dollars in thousands)































%

























6/30/25









6/30/24









Change









3/31/25

















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans









$









13,787













$









15,952











-13.6





%







$









13,914





















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Held to Maturity

































Securities













1

















1











0.0





%











1





















Total Allowance for Credit

































Losses









$









13,788













$









15,953











-13.6





%







$









13,915

















































Allowance for Unfunded

































Credit Commitments









$









201













$









201











0.0





%







$









201













































9. Credit Quality.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























6/30/25









6/30/24









Change









3/31/25

















Nonperforming Loans:

































Nonperforming Nonaccrual

































Loans









$









-













$









971











n/m







$









-





















Performing Nonaccrual

































Loans













4,553

















-











n/m











-





















Total Nonaccrual Loans













4,553

















971











368.9





%











-





















Accruing Loans 90+ Days

































Past Due













411

















580











-29.1





%











277





















Total Nonperforming Loans









$









4,964













$









1,551











220.1





%







$









277

















































Total Loans Outstanding









$









748,264













$









831,842











-10.0





%







$









771,030

















































Total Assets













5,825,069

















6,312,145











-7.7





%











5,966,624

















































Loans:

































Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans









$









13,787













$









15,952











-13.6





%







$









13,914





















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans / Loans













1.84









%













1.92









%

















1.80









%

















Nonperforming Loans /

































Total Loans













0.66









%













0.19









%

















0.04









%









































10. Liquidity.





























































At June 30, 2025, the Company had $626,437 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,522,823 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $715,788 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $703,398 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at June 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At June 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $703,398 thousand based on collateral pledged at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,683,788 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.































































(in thousands)



































6/30/25

















Debt Securities Eligible as

































Collateral:

































Corporate Securities





















$









2,517,133





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations rated AAA

























257,649





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

























106,428





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities

























339,710





















Securities of U.S. Government

































Sponsored Entities

























301,903





















Total Debt Securities Eligible

































as Collateral





















$









3,522,823

















































Debt Securities Pledged

































as Collateral:

































Debt Securities Pledged

































at the Federal Reserve Bank





















($









703,398









)

















Deposits by Public Entities

























(715,788









)

















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements

























(412,956









)

















Other

























(6,893









)

















Total Debt Securities Pledged

































as Collateral





















($









1,839,035









)













































Estimated Debt Securities

































Available to Pledge





















$









1,683,788













































11. Capital.







































(in thousands, except per-share amounts)































%

























6/30/25









6/30/24









Change









3/31/25













































Shareholders' Equity









$









921,783













$









815,600











13.0





%







$









923,138





















Total Assets













5,825,069

















6,312,145











-7.7





%











5,966,624





















Shareholders' Equity/

































Total Assets













15.82









%













12.92









%

















15.47









%

















Shareholders' Equity/

































Total Loans













123.19









%













98.05









%

















119.73









%

















Tangible Common Equity

































Ratio













14.03









%













11.21









%

















13.71









%

















Common Shares Outstanding













25,587

















26,683











-4.1





%











26,360





















Common Equity Per Share









$









36.03













$









30.57











17.9





%







$









35.02





















Market Value Per Common

































Share













48.44

















48.53











-0.2





%











50.63























































(shares in thousands)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025

















Share Retirements (Issuances):

































Total Shares Retired













773

















-











n/m











361





















Average Retirement Price









$









49.61













$









-











n/m







$









50.96





















Net Shares Retired (Issued)













773

















(5









)







n/m











348





























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change

















































Total Shares Retired













1,134

















4











n/m



















Average Retirement Price









$









49.88













$









45.58











n/m



















Net Shares Retired (Issued)













1,121

















(12









)







n/m







































12. Period-End Balance Sheets.







































(unaudited, dollars in thousands)































%

























6/30/25









6/30/24









Change









3/31/25

















Assets:

































Cash and Due from Banks









$









626,437













$









486,124











28.9





%







$









727,336

















































Debt Securities Available for

































Sale:

































Corporate Securities













1,792,021

















1,855,618











-3.4





%











1,802,791





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













780,147

















1,255,110











-37.8





%











822,111





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













291,543

















222,806











30.9





%











250,844





















Securities of U.S.

































Government Sponsored

































Entities













301,903

















291,206











3.7





%











299,722





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions













60,835

















69,758











-12.8





%











60,581





















U.S. Treasury Securities













-

















4,820











n/m











-





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale













3,226,449

















3,699,318











-12.8





%











3,236,049

















































Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity:

































Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













49,878

















67,777











-26.4





%











53,528





















Corporate Securities













738,846

















732,049











0.9





%











737,146





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions (1)













45,715

















61,042











-25.1





%











48,674





















Total Debt Securities

































Held to Maturity (1)













834,439

















860,868











-3.1





%











839,348

















































Loans













748,264

















831,842











-10.0





%











771,030





















Allowance For Credit Losses

































on Loans













(13,787









)













(15,952









)







-13.6





%











(13,914









)

















Total Loans, net













734,477

















815,890











-10.0





%











757,116

















































Premises and Equipment, net













25,850

















26,275











-1.6





%











25,722





















Identifiable Intangibles, net













19

















234











-91.9





%











72





















Goodwill













121,673

















121,673











0.0





%











121,673





















Other Assets













255,725

















301,763











-15.3





%











259,308

















































Total Assets









$









5,825,069













$









6,312,145











-7.7





%







$









5,966,624

















































Liabilities and Shareholders'

































Equity:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-Bearing









$









2,175,841













$









2,459,467











-11.5





%







$









2,241,802





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













894,774

















936,186











-4.4





%











920,461





















Savings













1,603,974

















1,646,781











-2.6





%











1,633,445





















Time













72,946

















89,006











-18.0





%











78,387





















Total Deposits













4,747,535

















5,131,440











-7.5





%











4,874,095

















































Bank Term Funding

































Program Borrowings













-

















200,000











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













101,210

















100,167











1.0





%











113,219





















Total Short-Term

































Borrowed Funds













101,210

















300,167











-66.3





%











113,219

















































Other Liabilities













54,541

















64,938











-16.0





%











56,172





















Total Liabilities













4,903,286

















5,496,545











-10.8





%











5,043,486

















































Shareholders' Equity:

































Common Equity:

































Paid-In Capital













456,964

















474,618











-3.7





%











470,844





















Accumulated Other

































Comprehensive Loss













(116,747









)













(197,300









)







-40.8





%











(136,768









)

















Retained Earnings













581,566

















538,282











8.0





%











589,062





















Total Shareholders' Equity













921,783

















815,600











13.0





%











923,138

















































Total Liabilities and

































Shareholders' Equity









$









5,825,069













$









6,312,145











-7.7





%







$









5,966,624













































13. Income Statements.







































(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q2'2025









Q2'2024









Change









Q1'2025

















Interest and Loan Fee Income:

































Loans









$









10,523













$









11,354











-7.3





%







$









10,669





















Equity Securities













195

















175











11.4





%











195





















Debt Securities Available

































for Sale













31,028

















43,927











-29.4





%











33,430





















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













8,448

















8,655











-2.4





%











8,494





















Interest-Bearing Cash













7,273

















4,961











46.6





%











6,703





















Total Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













57,467

















69,072











-16.8





%











59,491

















































Interest Expense:

































Transaction Deposits













44

















69











-36.2





%











46





















Savings Deposits













2,950

















2,322











27.0





%











3,128





















Time Deposits













51

















69











-26.1





%











55





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















2,692











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













144

















155











-6.7





%











167





















Total Interest Expense













3,189

















5,307











-39.9





%











3,396

















































Net Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













54,278

















63,765











-14.9





%











56,095

















































Reversal of Provision for

































Credit Losses













-

















-











n/m











(550









)













































Noninterest Income:

































Service Charges on Deposit

































Accounts













3,368

















3,469











-2.9





%











3,381





















Merchant Processing

































Services













2,687

















2,733











-1.7





%











2,733





















Debit Card Fees













1,664

















1,706











-2.5





%











1,581





















Trust Fees













867

















811











6.9





%











899





















ATM Processing Fees













482

















540











-10.7





%











463





















Other Service Fees













450

















450











0.0





%











429





















Life Insurance Gains













106

















-











n/m











102





















Other Noninterest Income













691

















791











-12.6





%











733





















Total Noninterest Income













10,315

















10,500











-1.8





%











10,321

















































Noninterest Expense:

































Salaries and Related Benefits













12,303

















12,483











-1.4





%











12,126





















Occupancy and Equipment













5,154

















5,158











-0.1





%











5,038





















Outsourced Data Processing













2,709

















2,511











7.9





%











2,697





















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













915

















1,440











-36.5





%











915





















Professional Fees













386

















362











6.6





%











395





















Courier Service













687

















686











0.1





%











688





















Other Noninterest Expense













3,375

















3,490











-3.3





%











3,268





















Total Noninterest Expense













25,529

















26,130











-2.3





%











25,127

















































Income Before Income Taxes













39,064

















48,135











-18.8





%











41,839





















Income Tax Provision













9,998

















12,673











-21.1





%











10,802





















Net Income









$









29,066













$









35,462











-18.0





%







$









31,037

















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













25,889

















26,680











-3.0





%











26,642





















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













25,889

















26,681











-3.0





%











26,642

















































Per Common Share Data:

































Basic Earnings









$









1.12













$









1.33











-15.8





%







$









1.16





















Diluted Earnings













1.12

















1.33











-15.8





%











1.16





















Dividends Paid













0.46

















0.44











4.5





%











0.44





























































%

























6/30'25YTD









6/30'24YTD









Change





















Interest and Loan Fee Income:

































Loans









$









21,192













$









22,678











-6.6





%



















Equity Securities













390

















349











11.7





%



















Debt Securities Available

































for Sale













64,458

















90,170











-28.5





%



















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













16,942

















17,377











-2.5





%



















Interest-Bearing Cash













13,976

















7,244











92.9





%



















Total Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













116,958

















137,818











-15.1





%















































Interest Expense:

































Transaction Deposits













90

















188











-52.1





%



















Savings Deposits













6,078

















4,239











43.4





%



















Time Deposits













106

















139











-23.7





%



















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















3,535











n/m



















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













311

















207











50.2





%



















Total Interest Expense













6,585

















8,308











-20.7





%















































Net Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













110,373

















129,510











-14.8





%















































(Reversal of) Provision

































for Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m















































Noninterest Income:

































Service Charges on Deposit













6,749

















6,939











-2.7





%



















Accounts

































Merchant Processing

































Services













5,420

















5,240











3.4





%



















Debit Card Fees













3,245

















3,249











-0.1





%



















Trust Fees













1,766

















1,605











10.0





%



















ATM Processing Fees













945

















1,131











-16.4





%



















Other Service Fees













879

















888











-1.0





%



















Life Insurance Gains













208

















-











n/m



















Other Noninterest Income













1,424

















1,545











-7.8





%



















Total Noninterest Income













20,636

















20,597











0.2





%















































Noninterest Expense:

































Salaries and Related Benefits













24,429

















25,069











-2.6





%



















Occupancy and Equipment













10,192

















10,198











-0.1





%



















Outsourced Data Processing













5,406

















5,047











7.1





%



















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













1,830

















2,880











-36.5





%



















Professional Fees













781

















764











2.2





%



















Courier Service













1,375

















1,335











3.0





%



















Other Noninterest Expense













6,643

















6,936











-4.2





%



















Total Noninterest Expense













50,656

















52,229











-3.0





%















































Income Before Income Taxes













80,903

















97,578











-17.1





%



















Income Tax Provision













20,800

















25,699











-19.1





%



















Net Income









$









60,103













$









71,879











-16.4





%















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













26,263

















26,677











-1.6





%



















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













26,263

















26,678











-1.6





%















































Per Common Share Data:

































Basic Earnings









$









2.29













$









2.69











-14.9





%



















Diluted Earnings













2.29

















2.69











-14.9





%



















Dividends Paid













0.90

















0.88











2.3





%















































Footnotes and Abbreviations:

































(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.













































(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.













































(a) Annualized





















































