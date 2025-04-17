Stocks
WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $31.0 Million, EPS of $1.16

April 17, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q1 2025 net income of $31.0 million, with earnings per share of $1.16.

Quiver AI Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $31.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share. This reflects a slight decline compared to the previous quarter's net income of $31.7 million and earnings of $1.19 per share. The results were positively impacted by a $550,000 reversal of the provision for credit losses, which improved earnings. The company highlighted its stable cost of funds at 0.24% and a controlled expense ratio of 38% of total revenues. Nonperforming assets remained low at $277,000, and the bank maintained a return on average common equity of 11.9%. Westamerica also declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for its shareholders during this period. Overall, the bank's financial health appears stable, with a focus on maintaining low funding costs and managing operational expenses effectively.

Potential Positives

  • Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025, demonstrating a steady performance despite a slight decline from the previous quarter's $31.7 million.
  • The company achieved a solid annualized return on average common equity of 11.9%, indicating effective management of shareholder equity.
  • A reversal of provision for credit losses amounting to $550,000 positively impacted earnings and reflects stability in credit quality, with nonperforming assets remaining low at $277,000.
  • Shareholders received a stable dividend of $0.44 per common share during the quarter, indicating the company's commitment to returning value to investors.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 14.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about declining profitability.
  • Total interest income fell by 14.7% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential issues with revenue generation.
  • Total assets have decreased by 7.7% compared to the same period last year, which may reflect a narrowing operational scale or market challenges.

FAQ

What were Westamerica Bancorporation's Q1 2025 net income figures?

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025.

How much was the diluted earnings per share in Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 were $1.16.

What factors influenced the earnings results for Q1 2025?

The earnings were influenced by a reversal of provision for credit losses and a low-cost deposit base.

What was the dividend paid to shareholders in Q1 2025?

Shareholders received a dividend of $0.44 per common share during Q1 2025.

How did credit quality perform in Q1 2025?

Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets totaling $277 thousand as of March 31, 2025.

$WABC Insider Trading Activity

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.



“Westamerica’s first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025,” concluded Payne.



Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.



The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.



Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.



Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.



The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.



Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.




Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:



www.westamerica.com




For additional information contact:


Westamerica Bancorporation


1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901


Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact


707-863-6090


investments@westamerica.com





FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:



The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."



Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.


Public Information April 17, 2025



WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION






FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





March 31, 2025











1. Net Income Summary.








(in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

56,390


$

66,094

-14.7
%

$

59,247



(Reversal of ) Provision






for Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m


-



Noninterest Income


10,321



10,097

2.2
%


10,633



Noninterest Expense


25,127



26,099

-3.7
%


25,853



Income Before Taxes (FTE)


42,134



49,792

-15.4
%


44,027



Income Tax Provision (FTE)


11,097



13,375

-17.0
%


12,327



Net Income

$

31,037


$

36,417

-14.8
%

$

31,700









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


26,642



26,674

-0.1
%


26,699



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


26,642



26,675

-0.1
%


26,701









Operating Ratios:






Basic Earnings Per Common






Share

$

1.16


$

1.37

-15.3
%

$

1.19



Diluted Earnings Per






Common Share


1.16



1.37

-15.3
%


1.19



Return On Assets (a)


2.03

%


2.24

%



2.02

%



Return On Common






Equity (a)


11.9

%


15.2

%



12.1

%



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.90

%


4.30

%



4.01

%



Efficiency Ratio (FTE)


37.7

%


34.3

%



37.0

%









Dividends Paid Per Common






Share

$

0.44


$

0.44

0.0
%

$

0.44



Common Dividend Payout






Ratio


38

%


32

%



37

%








2. Net Interest Income.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024



Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

59,786


$

69,095

-13.5
%

$

62,713



Interest Expense


3,396



3,001

13.2
%


3,466



Net Interest and Loan Fee






Income (FTE)

$

56,390


$

66,094

-14.7
%

$

59,247









Average Earning Assets

$

5,794,836


$

6,119,368

-5.3
%

$

5,850,620



Average Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,770,099



2,955,565

-6.3
%


2,796,675









Yield on Earning Assets






(FTE) (a)


4.14

%


4.50

%



4.25

%



Cost of Funds (a)


0.24

%


0.20

%



0.24

%



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)


3.90

%


4.30

%



4.01

%



Interest Expense /






Interest-Bearing






Liabilities (a)


0.50

%


0.41

%



0.49

%



Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)


3.64

%


4.09

%



3.76

%








3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.








(average volume, dollars in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024









Total Assets

$

6,187,321


$

6,525,921

-5.2
%

$

6,243,799



Total Earning Assets


5,794,836



6,119,368

-5.3
%


5,850,620



Total Loans


789,935



853,553

-7.5
%


821,767



Commercial Loans


120,189



133,422

-9.9
%


131,088



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


497,379



488,989

1.7
%


503,546



Consumer Loans


172,367



231,142

-25.4
%


187,133



Total Investment Securities


4,395,565



5,098,539

-13.8
%


4,557,436



Debt Securities Available for






Sale


3,553,755



4,224,474

-15.9
%


3,710,378



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


841,810



874,065

-3.7
%


847,058



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


609,336



167,276

264.3
%


471,417









Loans / Deposits


15.9

%


15.9

%



16.3

%








4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.






(average volume, dollars in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024









Total Deposits

$

4,958,554


$

5,379,060

-7.8
%

$

5,028,363



Noninterest Demand


2,293,059



2,532,381

-9.5
%


2,342,092



Interest-Bearing Transaction


935,054



1,058,292

-11.6
%


934,876



Savings


1,649,631



1,691,716

-2.5
%


1,666,542



Time greater than $100K


29,460



36,135

-18.5
%


31,541



Time less than $100K


51,350



60,536

-15.2
%


53,312



Total Short-Term Borrowings


104,604



108,886

-3.9
%


110,404



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



62,582

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


104,604



46,304

125.9
%


110,404



Shareholders' Equity


1,055,925



965,840

9.3
%


1,039,017









Demand Deposits /






Total Deposits


46.2

%


47.1

%



46.6

%



Transaction & Savings






Deposits / Total Deposits


98.4

%


98.2

%



98.3

%








5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.








(dollars in thousands)




Q1'2025




Average

Income/

Yield (a) /




Volume

Expense

Rate (a)



Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:






Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

5,794,836


$

59,786


4.14

%



Total Loans (FTE)


789,935



10,744


5.51

%



Commercial Loans (FTE)


120,189



1,845


6.21

%



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


497,379



6,473


5.28

%



Consumer Loans


172,367



2,426


5.70

%



Total Investments (FTE)


4,395,565



42,339


3.85

%



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


3,553,755



33,753


3.80

%



Corporate Securities


1,991,278



13,522


2.72

%



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


915,873



14,422


6.30

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


254,126



2,034


3.20

%



Securities of U.S.






Government Sponsored






Entities


311,297



2,777


3.57

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


62,651



496


3.17

%



U.S. Treasury Securities


4,303



54


5.13

%



Other Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


14,227



448


12.60

%



Total Debt Securities Held to






Maturity (FTE)


841,810



8,586


4.08

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


56,006



329


2.35

%



Corporate Securities


736,089



7,815


4.25

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


49,715



442


3.56

%



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


609,336



6,703


4.40

%









Interest Expense Paid:






Total Earning Assets


5,794,836



3,396


0.24

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,770,099



3,396


0.50

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Deposits


2,665,495



3,229


0.49

%



Interest-Bearing Transaction


935,054



46


0.02

%



Savings


1,649,631



3,128


0.77

%



Time less than $100K


51,350



38


0.30

%



Time greater than $100K


29,460



17


0.24

%



Total Short-Term Borrowings


104,604



167


0.65

%



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


104,604



167


0.65

%









Net Interest Income and






Margin (FTE)


$

56,390


3.90

%





(dollars in thousands)




Q1'2024




Average

Income/

Yield (a) /




Volume

Expense

Rate (a)



Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:






Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

6,119,368


$

69,095


4.50

%



Total Loans (FTE)


853,553



11,413


5.38

%



Commercial Loans (FTE)


133,422



2,385


7.19

%



Commercial Real Estate






Loans


488,989



5,911


4.86

%



Consumer Loans


231,142



3,117


5.42

%



Total Investments (FTE)


5,098,539



55,399


4.32

%



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


4,224,474



46,552


4.38

%



Corporate Securities


2,114,861



14,555


2.75

%



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


1,461,182



26,700


7.23

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


252,828



1,552


2.45

%



Securities of U.S.






Government sponsored






entities


308,807



2,777


3.60

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


72,569



544


3.00

%



Other Debt Securities






Available for Sale (FTE)


14,227



424


11.92

%



Total Debt Securities Held to






Maturity (FTE)


874,065



8,847


4.05

%



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


76,062



427


2.25

%



Corporate Securities


729,273



7,816


4.29

%



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions






(FTE)


68,730



604


3.52

%



Total Interest-Bearing Cash


167,276



2,283


5.40

%









Interest Expense Paid:






Total Earning Assets


6,119,368



3,001


0.20

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Liabilities


2,955,565



3,001


0.41

%



Total Interest-Bearing






Deposits


2,846,679



2,106


0.30

%



Interest-Bearing Transaction


1,058,292



119


0.05

%



Savings


1,691,716



1,917


0.46

%



Time less than $100K


60,536



49


0.33

%



Time greater than $100K


36,135



21


0.23

%



Total Short-Term Borrowings


108,886



895


3.30

%



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


62,582



843


5.40

%



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


46,304



52


0.45

%









Net Interest Income and






Margin (FTE)


$

66,094


4.30

%








6. Noninterest Income.








(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024



Service Charges on Deposit






Accounts

$

3,381


$

3,470

-2.6
%

$

3,501



Merchant Processing






Services


2,733



2,507

9.0
%


2,735



Debit Card Fees


1,581



1,543

2.5
%


1,902



Trust Fees


899



794

13.2
%


867



ATM Processing Fees


463



591

-21.7
%


506



Other Service Fees


429



438

-2.1
%


428



Life Insurance Gains


102



-

n/m


-



Other Noninterest Income


733



754

-2.8
%


694



Total Noninterest Income

$

10,321


$

10,097

2.2
%

$

10,633









Operating Ratios:






Total Revenue (FTE)

$

66,711


$

76,191

-12.4
%

$

69,880



Noninterest Income /






Revenue (FTE)


15.5

%


13.3

%



15.2

%



Service Charges /






Avg. Deposits (a)


0.28

%


0.26

%



0.28

%



Total Revenue (FTE) Per






Avg. Common Share (a)

$

10.16


$

11.49

-11.6
%

$

10.41








7. Noninterest Expense.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024









Salaries and Related Benefits

$

12,126


$

12,586

-3.7
%

$

12,461



Occupancy and Equipment


5,038



5,040

-0.0
%


5,219



Outsourced Data Processing


2,697



2,536

6.3
%


2,610



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


915



1,440

-36.5
%


1,095



Professional Fees


395



402

-1.7
%


369



Courier Service


688



649

6.0
%


692



Other Noninterest Expense


3,268



3,446

-5.2
%


3,407



Total Noninterest Expense

$

25,127


$

26,099

-3.7
%

$

25,853









Operating Ratios:






Noninterest Expense /






Avg. Earning Assets (a)


1.76

%


1.72

%



1.76

%



Noninterest Expense /






Revenues (FTE)


37.7

%


34.3

%



37.0

%








8. Allowance for Credit Losses.








(dollars in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024









Average Total Loans

$

789,935


$

853,553

-7.5
%

$

821,767









Beginning of Period






Allowance for Credit






Losses on Loans (ACLL)

$

14,780


$

16,867

-12.4
%

$

15,318



(Reversal of ) Provision






for Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m


-



Net ACLL Losses


(316

)


(1,288

)
-75.5
%


(538

)



End of Period ACLL

$

13,914


$

15,879

-12.4
%

$

14,780









Gross ACLL Recoveries /






Gross ACLL Losses


82

%


36

%



63

%



Net ACLL Losses /






Avg. Total Loans (a)


-0.16

%


-0.61

%



-0.26

%











(dollars in thousands)






%




3/31/25

3/31/24

Change

12/31/24



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans

$

13,914


$

15,879

-12.4
%

$

14,780



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Held to Maturity






Securities


1



1

0.0
%


1



Total Allowance for Credit






Losses

$

13,915


$

15,880

-12.4
%

$

14,781









Allowance for Unfunded






Credit Commitments

$

201


$

201

0.0
%

$

201








9. Credit Quality.








(dollars in thousands)






%




3/31/25

3/31/24

Change

12/31/24



Nonperforming Loans:






Nonperforming Nonaccrual






Loans

$

-


$

957

n/m

$

201



Performing Nonaccrual






Loans


-



1

n/m


-



Total Nonaccrual Loans


-



958

n/m


201



Accruing Loans 90+ Days






Past Due


277



525

-47.2
%


534



Total Nonperforming Loans

$

277


$

1,483

-81.3
%

$

735









Total Loans Outstanding

$

771,030


$

844,677

-8.7
%

$

820,300









Total Assets


5,966,624



6,464,685

-7.7
%


6,076,274









Loans:






Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans

$

13,914


$

15,879

-12.4
%

$

14,780



Allowance for Credit Losses






on Loans / Loans


1.80

%


1.88

%



1.80

%



Nonperforming Loans /






Total Loans


0.04

%


0.18

%



0.09

%








10. Liquidity.












At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.














(in thousands)







3/31/25



Debt Securities Eligible as






Collateral:






Corporate Securities




$

2,517,299



Collateralized Loan






Obligations rated AAA





269,817



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions





109,065



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities





302,248



Securities of U.S. Government






Sponsored Entities





299,722



Total Debt Securities Eligible






as Collateral




$

3,498,151









Debt Securities Pledged






as Collateral:






Debt Securities Pledged






at the Federal Reserve Bank




($

724,966

)



Deposits by Public Entities





(713,752

)



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements





(439,287

)



Other





(4,713

)



Total Debt Securities Pledged






as Collateral




($

1,882,718

)









Estimated Debt Securities






Available to Pledge




$

1,615,433








11. Capital.








(in thousands, except per-share amounts)






%




3/31/25

3/31/24

Change

12/31/24









Shareholders' Equity

$

923,138


$

791,691

16.6
%

$

889,957



Total Assets


5,966,624



6,464,685

-7.7
%


6,076,274



Shareholders' Equity/






Total Assets


15.47

%


12.25

%



14.65

%



Shareholders' Equity/






Total Loans


119.73

%


93.73

%



108.49

%



Tangible Common Equity






Ratio


13.71

%


10.56

%



12.90

%



Common Shares Outstanding


26,360



26,678

-1.2
%


26,708



Common Equity Per Share

$

35.02


$

29.68

18.0
%

$

33.32



Market Value Per Common






Share


50.63



48.88

3.6
%


52.46











(shares in thousands)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024



Share Retirements (Issuances):






Total Shares Retired


361



4

n/m


-



Average Retirement Price

$

50.96


$

45.58

n/m

$

-



Net Shares Retired (Issued)


348



(7

)
n/m


(22

)








12. Period-End Balance Sheets.








(unaudited, dollars in thousands)






%




3/31/25

3/31/24

Change

12/31/24



Assets:






Cash and Due from Banks

$

727,336


$

434,250

67.5
%

$

601,494









Debt Securities Available for






Sale:






Corporate Securities


1,802,791



1,879,980

-4.1
%


1,835,937



Collateralized Loan






Obligations


822,111



1,420,584

-42.1
%


982,589



Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


250,844



225,564

11.2
%


218,026



Securities of U.S.






Government Sponsored






Entities


299,722



292,583

2.4
%


292,117



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions


60,581



70,466

-14.0
%


62,186



U.S. Treasury Securities


-



-

n/m


4,955



Total Debt Securities






Available for Sale


3,236,049



3,889,177

-16.8
%


3,395,810









Debt Securities Held to






Maturity:






Agency Mortgage Backed






Securities


53,528



73,023

-26.7
%


57,927



Corporate Securities


737,146



730,350

0.9
%


735,447



Obligations of States and






Political Subdivisions (1)


48,674



65,352

-25.5
%


51,260



Total Debt Securities






Held to Maturity (1)


839,348



868,725

-3.4
%


844,634









Loans


771,030



844,677

-8.7
%


820,300



Allowance For Credit Losses






on Loans


(13,914

)


(15,879

)
-12.4
%


(14,780

)



Total Loans, net


757,116



828,798

-8.6
%


805,520









Premises and Equipment, net


25,722



26,458

-2.8
%


26,133



Identifiable Intangibles, net


72



291

-75.2
%


125



Goodwill


121,673



121,673

0.0
%


121,673



Other Assets


259,308



295,313

-12.2
%


280,885









Total Assets

$

5,966,624


$

6,464,685

-7.7
%

$

6,076,274









Liabilities and Shareholders'






Equity:






Deposits:






Noninterest-Bearing

$

2,241,802


$

2,514,161

-10.8
%

$

2,333,389



Interest-Bearing Transaction


920,461



1,066,038

-13.7
%


953,863



Savings


1,633,445



1,681,921

-2.9
%


1,642,360



Time


78,387



92,805

-15.5
%


82,238



Total Deposits


4,874,095



5,354,925

-9.0
%


5,011,850









Bank Term Funding






Program Borrowings


-



200,000

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


113,219



50,334

124.9
%


120,322



Total Short-Term






Borrowed Funds


113,219



250,334

-54.8
%


120,322









Other Liabilities


56,172



67,735

-17.1
%


54,145



Total Liabilities


5,043,486



5,672,994

-11.1
%


5,186,317









Shareholders' Equity:






Common Equity:






Paid-In Capital


470,844



473,989

-0.7
%


476,506



Accumulated Other






Comprehensive Loss


(136,768

)


(196,857

)
-30.5
%


(168,104

)



Retained Earnings


589,062



514,559

14.5
%


581,555



Total Shareholders' Equity


923,138



791,691

16.6
%


889,957









Total Liabilities and






Shareholders' Equity

$

5,966,624


$

6,464,685

-7.7
%

$

6,076,274








13. Income Statements.








(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)






%




Q1'2025

Q1'2024

Change

Q4'2024



Interest and Loan Fee Income:






Loans

$

10,669


$

11,324

-5.8
%

$

11,167



Equity Securities


195



174

12.1
%


195



Debt Securities Available






for Sale


33,430



46,243

-27.7
%


36,843



Debt Securities Held to






Maturity


8,494



8,722

-2.6
%


8,538



Interest-Bearing Cash


6,703



2,283

193.6
%


5,659



Total Interest and Loan






Fee Income


59,491



68,746

-13.5
%


62,402









Interest Expense:






Transaction Deposits


46



119

-61.3
%


46



Savings Deposits


3,128



1,917

63.2
%


3,148



Time Deposits


55



70

-21.4
%


68



Bank Term Funding Program






Borrowings


-



843

n/m


-



Securities Sold under






Repurchase Agreements


167



52

222.1
%


204



Total Interest Expense


3,396



3,001

13.2
%


3,466









Net Interest and Loan






Fee Income


56,095



65,745

-14.7
%


58,936









(Reversal of) Provision






for Credit Losses


(550

)


300

n/m


-









Noninterest Income:






Service Charges on Deposit






Accounts


3,381



3,470

-2.6
%


3,501



Merchant Processing






Services


2,733



2,507

9.0
%


2,735



Debit Card Fees


1,581



1,543

2.5
%


1,902



Trust Fees


899



794

13.2
%


867



ATM Processing Fees


463



591

-21.7
%


506



Other Service Fees


429



438

-2.1
%


428



Life Insurance Gains


102



-

n/m


-



Other Noninterest Income


733



754

-2.8
%


694



Total Noninterest Income


10,321



10,097

2.2
%


10,633









Noninterest Expense:






Salaries and Related Benefits


12,126



12,586

-3.7
%


12,461



Occupancy and Equipment


5,038



5,040

-0.0
%


5,219



Outsourced Data Processing


2,697



2,536

6.3
%


2,610



Limited Partnership






Operating Losses


915



1,440

-36.5
%


1,095



Professional Fees


395



402

-1.7
%


369



Courier Service


688



649

6.0
%


692



Other Noninterest Expense


3,268



3,446

-5.2
%


3,407



Total Noninterest Expense


25,127



26,099

-3.7
%


25,853









Income Before Income Taxes


41,839



49,443

-15.4
%


43,716



Income Tax Provision


10,802



13,026

-17.1
%


12,016



Net Income

$

31,037


$

36,417

-14.8
%

$

31,700









Average Common Shares






Outstanding


26,642



26,674

-0.1
%


26,699



Diluted Average Common






Shares Outstanding


26,642



26,675

-0.1
%


26,701









Per Common Share Data:






Basic Earnings

$

1.16


$

1.37

-15.3
%

$

1.19



Diluted Earnings


1.16



1.37

-15.3
%


1.19



Dividends Paid


0.44



0.44

0.0
%


0.44









Footnotes and Abbreviations:






(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.









(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.









(a) Annualized








