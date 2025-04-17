Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $31.0 Million, EPS of $1.16

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q1 2025 net income of $31.0 million, with earnings per share of $1.16.
Westamerica Bancorporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $31.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share. This reflects a slight decline compared to the previous quarter's net income of $31.7 million and earnings of $1.19 per share. The results were positively impacted by a $550,000 reversal of the provision for credit losses, which improved earnings. The company highlighted its stable cost of funds at 0.24% and a controlled expense ratio of 38% of total revenues. Nonperforming assets remained low at $277,000, and the bank maintained a return on average common equity of 11.9%. Westamerica also declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for its shareholders during this period. Overall, the bank's financial health appears stable, with a focus on maintaining low funding costs and managing operational expenses effectively.
Potential Positives
- Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025, demonstrating a steady performance despite a slight decline from the previous quarter's $31.7 million.
- The company achieved a solid annualized return on average common equity of 11.9%, indicating effective management of shareholder equity.
- A reversal of provision for credit losses amounting to $550,000 positively impacted earnings and reflects stability in credit quality, with nonperforming assets remaining low at $277,000.
- Shareholders received a stable dividend of $0.44 per common share during the quarter, indicating the company's commitment to returning value to investors.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by 14.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about declining profitability.
- Total interest income fell by 14.7% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential issues with revenue generation.
- Total assets have decreased by 7.7% compared to the same period last year, which may reflect a narrowing operational scale or market challenges.
FAQ
What were Westamerica Bancorporation's Q1 2025 net income figures?
Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025.
How much was the diluted earnings per share in Q1 2025?
The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 were $1.16.
What factors influenced the earnings results for Q1 2025?
The earnings were influenced by a reversal of provision for credit losses and a low-cost deposit base.
What was the dividend paid to shareholders in Q1 2025?
Shareholders received a dividend of $0.44 per common share during Q1 2025.
How did credit quality perform in Q1 2025?
Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets totaling $277 thousand as of March 31, 2025.
$WABC Insider Trading Activity
$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848
$WABC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 103,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,437,374
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 88,892 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,663,274
- NORGES BANK removed 79,559 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,173,665
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 75,267 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,948,506
- STATE STREET CORP added 68,911 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,615,071
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 61,472 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,224,821
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 60,871 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,193,292
Full Release
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.
“Westamerica’s first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.
The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.
Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.
The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:
www.westamerica.com
For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
Public Information April 17, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
March 31, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
56,390
$
66,094
-14.7
%
$
59,247
(Reversal of ) Provision
for Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
-
Noninterest Income
10,321
10,097
2.2
%
10,633
Noninterest Expense
25,127
26,099
-3.7
%
25,853
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
42,134
49,792
-15.4
%
44,027
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
11,097
13,375
-17.0
%
12,327
Net Income
$
31,037
$
36,417
-14.8
%
$
31,700
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
26,642
26,674
-0.1
%
26,699
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
26,642
26,675
-0.1
%
26,701
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share
$
1.16
$
1.37
-15.3
%
$
1.19
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share
1.16
1.37
-15.3
%
1.19
Return On Assets (a)
2.03
%
2.24
%
2.02
%
Return On Common
Equity (a)
11.9
%
15.2
%
12.1
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.90
%
4.30
%
4.01
%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
37.7
%
34.3
%
37.0
%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share
$
0.44
$
0.44
0.0
%
$
0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio
38
%
32
%
37
%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
59,786
$
69,095
-13.5
%
$
62,713
Interest Expense
3,396
3,001
13.2
%
3,466
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)
$
56,390
$
66,094
-14.7
%
$
59,247
Average Earning Assets
$
5,794,836
$
6,119,368
-5.3
%
$
5,850,620
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,770,099
2,955,565
-6.3
%
2,796,675
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a)
4.14
%
4.50
%
4.25
%
Cost of Funds (a)
0.24
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
3.90
%
4.30
%
4.01
%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a)
0.50
%
0.41
%
0.49
%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
3.64
%
4.09
%
3.76
%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Total Assets
$
6,187,321
$
6,525,921
-5.2
%
$
6,243,799
Total Earning Assets
5,794,836
6,119,368
-5.3
%
5,850,620
Total Loans
789,935
853,553
-7.5
%
821,767
Commercial Loans
120,189
133,422
-9.9
%
131,088
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
497,379
488,989
1.7
%
503,546
Consumer Loans
172,367
231,142
-25.4
%
187,133
Total Investment Securities
4,395,565
5,098,539
-13.8
%
4,557,436
Debt Securities Available for
Sale
3,553,755
4,224,474
-15.9
%
3,710,378
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
841,810
874,065
-3.7
%
847,058
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
609,336
167,276
264.3
%
471,417
Loans / Deposits
15.9
%
15.9
%
16.3
%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Total Deposits
$
4,958,554
$
5,379,060
-7.8
%
$
5,028,363
Noninterest Demand
2,293,059
2,532,381
-9.5
%
2,342,092
Interest-Bearing Transaction
935,054
1,058,292
-11.6
%
934,876
Savings
1,649,631
1,691,716
-2.5
%
1,666,542
Time greater than $100K
29,460
36,135
-18.5
%
31,541
Time less than $100K
51,350
60,536
-15.2
%
53,312
Total Short-Term Borrowings
104,604
108,886
-3.9
%
110,404
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
62,582
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
104,604
46,304
125.9
%
110,404
Shareholders' Equity
1,055,925
965,840
9.3
%
1,039,017
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits
46.2
%
47.1
%
46.6
%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits
98.4
%
98.2
%
98.3
%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2025
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,794,836
$
59,786
4.14
%
Total Loans (FTE)
789,935
10,744
5.51
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
120,189
1,845
6.21
%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
497,379
6,473
5.28
%
Consumer Loans
172,367
2,426
5.70
%
Total Investments (FTE)
4,395,565
42,339
3.85
%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
3,553,755
33,753
3.80
%
Corporate Securities
1,991,278
13,522
2.72
%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
915,873
14,422
6.30
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
254,126
2,034
3.20
%
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities
311,297
2,777
3.57
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
62,651
496
3.17
%
U.S. Treasury Securities
4,303
54
5.13
%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
14,227
448
12.60
%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE)
841,810
8,586
4.08
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
56,006
329
2.35
%
Corporate Securities
736,089
7,815
4.25
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
49,715
442
3.56
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
609,336
6,703
4.40
%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets
5,794,836
3,396
0.24
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,770,099
3,396
0.50
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits
2,665,495
3,229
0.49
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
935,054
46
0.02
%
Savings
1,649,631
3,128
0.77
%
Time less than $100K
51,350
38
0.30
%
Time greater than $100K
29,460
17
0.24
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
104,604
167
0.65
%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
104,604
167
0.65
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
56,390
3.90
%
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2024
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
Volume
Expense
Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
6,119,368
$
69,095
4.50
%
Total Loans (FTE)
853,553
11,413
5.38
%
Commercial Loans (FTE)
133,422
2,385
7.19
%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans
488,989
5,911
4.86
%
Consumer Loans
231,142
3,117
5.42
%
Total Investments (FTE)
5,098,539
55,399
4.32
%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
4,224,474
46,552
4.38
%
Corporate Securities
2,114,861
14,555
2.75
%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
1,461,182
26,700
7.23
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
252,828
1,552
2.45
%
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities
308,807
2,777
3.60
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
72,569
544
3.00
%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE)
14,227
424
11.92
%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE)
874,065
8,847
4.05
%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
76,062
427
2.25
%
Corporate Securities
729,273
7,816
4.29
%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE)
68,730
604
3.52
%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash
167,276
2,283
5.40
%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets
6,119,368
3,001
0.20
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
2,955,565
3,001
0.41
%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits
2,846,679
2,106
0.30
%
Interest-Bearing Transaction
1,058,292
119
0.05
%
Savings
1,691,716
1,917
0.46
%
Time less than $100K
60,536
49
0.33
%
Time greater than $100K
36,135
21
0.23
%
Total Short-Term Borrowings
108,886
895
3.30
%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
62,582
843
5.40
%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
46,304
52
0.45
%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE)
$
66,094
4.30
%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts
$
3,381
$
3,470
-2.6
%
$
3,501
Merchant Processing
Services
2,733
2,507
9.0
%
2,735
Debit Card Fees
1,581
1,543
2.5
%
1,902
Trust Fees
899
794
13.2
%
867
ATM Processing Fees
463
591
-21.7
%
506
Other Service Fees
429
438
-2.1
%
428
Life Insurance Gains
102
-
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
733
754
-2.8
%
694
Total Noninterest Income
$
10,321
$
10,097
2.2
%
$
10,633
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
66,711
$
76,191
-12.4
%
$
69,880
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE)
15.5
%
13.3
%
15.2
%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a)
0.28
%
0.26
%
0.28
%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)
$
10.16
$
11.49
-11.6
%
$
10.41
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Salaries and Related Benefits
$
12,126
$
12,586
-3.7
%
$
12,461
Occupancy and Equipment
5,038
5,040
-0.0
%
5,219
Outsourced Data Processing
2,697
2,536
6.3
%
2,610
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
915
1,440
-36.5
%
1,095
Professional Fees
395
402
-1.7
%
369
Courier Service
688
649
6.0
%
692
Other Noninterest Expense
3,268
3,446
-5.2
%
3,407
Total Noninterest Expense
$
25,127
$
26,099
-3.7
%
$
25,853
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
1.76
%
1.72
%
1.76
%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE)
37.7
%
34.3
%
37.0
%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Average Total Loans
$
789,935
$
853,553
-7.5
%
$
821,767
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)
$
14,780
$
16,867
-12.4
%
$
15,318
(Reversal of ) Provision
for Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
-
Net ACLL Losses
(316
)
(1,288
)
-75.5
%
(538
)
End of Period ACLL
$
13,914
$
15,879
-12.4
%
$
14,780
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses
82
%
36
%
63
%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a)
-0.16
%
-0.61
%
-0.26
%
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/25
3/31/24
Change
12/31/24
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans
$
13,914
$
15,879
-12.4
%
$
14,780
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities
1
1
0.0
%
1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses
$
13,915
$
15,880
-12.4
%
$
14,781
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments
$
201
$
201
0.0
%
$
201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/25
3/31/24
Change
12/31/24
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans
$
-
$
957
n/m
$
201
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans
-
1
n/m
-
Total Nonaccrual Loans
-
958
n/m
201
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due
277
525
-47.2
%
534
Total Nonperforming Loans
$
277
$
1,483
-81.3
%
$
735
Total Loans Outstanding
$
771,030
$
844,677
-8.7
%
$
820,300
Total Assets
5,966,624
6,464,685
-7.7
%
6,076,274
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans
$
13,914
$
15,879
-12.4
%
$
14,780
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans
1.80
%
1.88
%
1.80
%
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans
0.04
%
0.18
%
0.09
%
10. Liquidity.
At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
3/31/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities
$
2,517,299
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA
269,817
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
109,065
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
302,248
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities
299,722
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral
$
3,498,151
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank
($
724,966
)
Deposits by Public Entities
(713,752
)
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
(439,287
)
Other
(4,713
)
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral
($
1,882,718
)
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge
$
1,615,433
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
3/31/25
3/31/24
Change
12/31/24
Shareholders' Equity
$
923,138
$
791,691
16.6
%
$
889,957
Total Assets
5,966,624
6,464,685
-7.7
%
6,076,274
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets
15.47
%
12.25
%
14.65
%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans
119.73
%
93.73
%
108.49
%
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio
13.71
%
10.56
%
12.90
%
Common Shares Outstanding
26,360
26,678
-1.2
%
26,708
Common Equity Per Share
$
35.02
$
29.68
18.0
%
$
33.32
Market Value Per Common
Share
50.63
48.88
3.6
%
52.46
(shares in thousands)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired
361
4
n/m
-
Average Retirement Price
$
50.96
$
45.58
n/m
$
-
Net Shares Retired (Issued)
348
(7
)
n/m
(22
)
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/25
3/31/24
Change
12/31/24
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks
$
727,336
$
434,250
67.5
%
$
601,494
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities
1,802,791
1,879,980
-4.1
%
1,835,937
Collateralized Loan
Obligations
822,111
1,420,584
-42.1
%
982,589
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
250,844
225,564
11.2
%
218,026
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities
299,722
292,583
2.4
%
292,117
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
60,581
70,466
-14.0
%
62,186
U.S. Treasury Securities
-
-
n/m
4,955
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale
3,236,049
3,889,177
-16.8
%
3,395,810
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities
53,528
73,023
-26.7
%
57,927
Corporate Securities
737,146
730,350
0.9
%
735,447
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1)
48,674
65,352
-25.5
%
51,260
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1)
839,348
868,725
-3.4
%
844,634
Loans
771,030
844,677
-8.7
%
820,300
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans
(13,914
)
(15,879
)
-12.4
%
(14,780
)
Total Loans, net
757,116
828,798
-8.6
%
805,520
Premises and Equipment, net
25,722
26,458
-2.8
%
26,133
Identifiable Intangibles, net
72
291
-75.2
%
125
Goodwill
121,673
121,673
0.0
%
121,673
Other Assets
259,308
295,313
-12.2
%
280,885
Total Assets
$
5,966,624
$
6,464,685
-7.7
%
$
6,076,274
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing
$
2,241,802
$
2,514,161
-10.8
%
$
2,333,389
Interest-Bearing Transaction
920,461
1,066,038
-13.7
%
953,863
Savings
1,633,445
1,681,921
-2.9
%
1,642,360
Time
78,387
92,805
-15.5
%
82,238
Total Deposits
4,874,095
5,354,925
-9.0
%
5,011,850
Bank Term Funding
Program Borrowings
-
200,000
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
113,219
50,334
124.9
%
120,322
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds
113,219
250,334
-54.8
%
120,322
Other Liabilities
56,172
67,735
-17.1
%
54,145
Total Liabilities
5,043,486
5,672,994
-11.1
%
5,186,317
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital
470,844
473,989
-0.7
%
476,506
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss
(136,768
)
(196,857
)
-30.5
%
(168,104
)
Retained Earnings
589,062
514,559
14.5
%
581,555
Total Shareholders' Equity
923,138
791,691
16.6
%
889,957
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
$
5,966,624
$
6,464,685
-7.7
%
$
6,076,274
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2025
Q1'2024
Change
Q4'2024
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans
$
10,669
$
11,324
-5.8
%
$
11,167
Equity Securities
195
174
12.1
%
195
Debt Securities Available
for Sale
33,430
46,243
-27.7
%
36,843
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity
8,494
8,722
-2.6
%
8,538
Interest-Bearing Cash
6,703
2,283
193.6
%
5,659
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income
59,491
68,746
-13.5
%
62,402
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits
46
119
-61.3
%
46
Savings Deposits
3,128
1,917
63.2
%
3,148
Time Deposits
55
70
-21.4
%
68
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings
-
843
n/m
-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements
167
52
222.1
%
204
Total Interest Expense
3,396
3,001
13.2
%
3,466
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income
56,095
65,745
-14.7
%
58,936
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses
(550
)
300
n/m
-
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts
3,381
3,470
-2.6
%
3,501
Merchant Processing
Services
2,733
2,507
9.0
%
2,735
Debit Card Fees
1,581
1,543
2.5
%
1,902
Trust Fees
899
794
13.2
%
867
ATM Processing Fees
463
591
-21.7
%
506
Other Service Fees
429
438
-2.1
%
428
Life Insurance Gains
102
-
n/m
-
Other Noninterest Income
733
754
-2.8
%
694
Total Noninterest Income
10,321
10,097
2.2
%
10,633
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits
12,126
12,586
-3.7
%
12,461
Occupancy and Equipment
5,038
5,040
-0.0
%
5,219
Outsourced Data Processing
2,697
2,536
6.3
%
2,610
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses
915
1,440
-36.5
%
1,095
Professional Fees
395
402
-1.7
%
369
Courier Service
688
649
6.0
%
692
Other Noninterest Expense
3,268
3,446
-5.2
%
3,407
Total Noninterest Expense
25,127
26,099
-3.7
%
25,853
Income Before Income Taxes
41,839
49,443
-15.4
%
43,716
Income Tax Provision
10,802
13,026
-17.1
%
12,016
Net Income
$
31,037
$
36,417
-14.8
%
$
31,700
Average Common Shares
Outstanding
26,642
26,674
-0.1
%
26,699
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding
26,642
26,675
-0.1
%
26,701
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings
$
1.16
$
1.37
-15.3
%
$
1.19
Diluted Earnings
1.16
1.37
-15.3
%
1.19
Dividends Paid
0.44
0.44
0.0
%
0.44
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
