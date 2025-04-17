Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $31.0 Million, EPS of $1.16

Westamerica Bancorporation reported Q1 2025 net income of $31.0 million, with earnings per share of $1.16.

Quiver AI Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $31.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share. This reflects a slight decline compared to the previous quarter's net income of $31.7 million and earnings of $1.19 per share. The results were positively impacted by a $550,000 reversal of the provision for credit losses, which improved earnings. The company highlighted its stable cost of funds at 0.24% and a controlled expense ratio of 38% of total revenues. Nonperforming assets remained low at $277,000, and the bank maintained a return on average common equity of 11.9%. Westamerica also declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for its shareholders during this period. Overall, the bank's financial health appears stable, with a focus on maintaining low funding costs and managing operational expenses effectively.

Potential Positives

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025, demonstrating a steady performance despite a slight decline from the previous quarter's $31.7 million.

The company achieved a solid annualized return on average common equity of 11.9%, indicating effective management of shareholder equity.

A reversal of provision for credit losses amounting to $550,000 positively impacted earnings and reflects stability in credit quality, with nonperforming assets remaining low at $277,000.

Shareholders received a stable dividend of $0.44 per common share during the quarter, indicating the company's commitment to returning value to investors.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 14.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about declining profitability.

Total interest income fell by 14.7% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential issues with revenue generation.

Total assets have decreased by 7.7% compared to the same period last year, which may reflect a narrowing operational scale or market challenges.

FAQ

What were Westamerica Bancorporation's Q1 2025 net income figures?

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for Q1 2025.

How much was the diluted earnings per share in Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 were $1.16.

What factors influenced the earnings results for Q1 2025?

The earnings were influenced by a reversal of provision for credit losses and a low-cost deposit base.

What was the dividend paid to shareholders in Q1 2025?

Shareholders received a dividend of $0.44 per common share during Q1 2025.

How did credit quality perform in Q1 2025?

Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets totaling $277 thousand as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WABC Insider Trading Activity

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.





“Westamerica’s first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025,” concluded Payne.





Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.





The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.





Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.





Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.





The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.





Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.







Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:







www.westamerica.com









For additional information contact:





Westamerica Bancorporation





1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901





Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact





707-863-6090





investments@westamerica.com











FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:







The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:





This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."





Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.































Public Information April 17, 2025



















WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS































March 31, 2025

























































1. Net Income Summary.







































(in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024

















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









56,390













$









66,094











-14.7





%







$









59,247





















(Reversal of ) Provision

































for Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m











-





















Noninterest Income













10,321

















10,097











2.2





%











10,633





















Noninterest Expense













25,127

















26,099











-3.7





%











25,853





















Income Before Taxes (FTE)













42,134

















49,792











-15.4





%











44,027





















Income Tax Provision (FTE)













11,097

















13,375











-17.0





%











12,327





















Net Income









$









31,037













$









36,417











-14.8





%







$









31,700

















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













26,642

















26,674











-0.1





%











26,699





















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













26,642

















26,675











-0.1





%











26,701

















































Operating Ratios:

































Basic Earnings Per Common

































Share









$









1.16













$









1.37











-15.3





%







$









1.19





















Diluted Earnings Per

































Common Share













1.16

















1.37











-15.3





%











1.19





















Return On Assets (a)













2.03









%













2.24









%

















2.02









%

















Return On Common

































Equity (a)













11.9









%













15.2









%

















12.1









%

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.90









%













4.30









%

















4.01









%

















Efficiency Ratio (FTE)













37.7









%













34.3









%

















37.0









%













































Dividends Paid Per Common

































Share









$









0.44













$









0.44











0.0





%







$









0.44





















Common Dividend Payout

































Ratio













38









%













32









%

















37









%









































2. Net Interest Income.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024

















Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









59,786













$









69,095











-13.5





%







$









62,713





















Interest Expense













3,396

















3,001











13.2





%











3,466





















Net Interest and Loan Fee

































Income (FTE)









$









56,390













$









66,094











-14.7





%







$









59,247

















































Average Earning Assets









$









5,794,836













$









6,119,368











-5.3





%







$









5,850,620





















Average Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,770,099

















2,955,565











-6.3





%











2,796,675

















































Yield on Earning Assets

































(FTE) (a)













4.14









%













4.50









%

















4.25









%

















Cost of Funds (a)













0.24









%













0.20









%

















0.24









%

















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)













3.90









%













4.30









%

















4.01









%

















Interest Expense /

































Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities (a)













0.50









%













0.41









%

















0.49









%

















Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)













3.64









%













4.09









%

















3.76









%









































3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.







































(average volume, dollars in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024













































Total Assets









$









6,187,321













$









6,525,921











-5.2





%







$









6,243,799





















Total Earning Assets













5,794,836

















6,119,368











-5.3





%











5,850,620





















Total Loans













789,935

















853,553











-7.5





%











821,767





















Commercial Loans













120,189

















133,422











-9.9





%











131,088





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













497,379

















488,989











1.7





%











503,546





















Consumer Loans













172,367

















231,142











-25.4





%











187,133





















Total Investment Securities













4,395,565

















5,098,539











-13.8





%











4,557,436





















Debt Securities Available for

































Sale













3,553,755

















4,224,474











-15.9





%











3,710,378





















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













841,810

















874,065











-3.7





%











847,058





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













609,336

















167,276











264.3





%











471,417

















































Loans / Deposits













15.9









%













15.9









%

















16.3









%









































4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.































(average volume, dollars in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024













































Total Deposits









$









4,958,554













$









5,379,060











-7.8





%







$









5,028,363





















Noninterest Demand













2,293,059

















2,532,381











-9.5





%











2,342,092





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













935,054

















1,058,292











-11.6





%











934,876





















Savings













1,649,631

















1,691,716











-2.5





%











1,666,542





















Time greater than $100K













29,460

















36,135











-18.5





%











31,541





















Time less than $100K













51,350

















60,536











-15.2





%











53,312





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













104,604

















108,886











-3.9





%











110,404





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















62,582











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













104,604

















46,304











125.9





%











110,404





















Shareholders' Equity













1,055,925

















965,840











9.3





%











1,039,017

















































Demand Deposits /

































Total Deposits













46.2









%













47.1









%

















46.6









%

















Transaction & Savings

































Deposits / Total Deposits













98.4









%













98.2









%

















98.3









%









































5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.







































(dollars in thousands)



























Q1'2025

























Average









Income/









Yield (a) /

























Volume









Expense









Rate (a)





















Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:

































Total Earning Assets (FTE)









$









5,794,836













$









59,786













4.14









%





















Total Loans (FTE)













789,935

















10,744













5.51









%





















Commercial Loans (FTE)













120,189

















1,845













6.21









%





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













497,379

















6,473













5.28









%





















Consumer Loans













172,367

















2,426













5.70









%





















Total Investments (FTE)













4,395,565

















42,339













3.85









%





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













3,553,755

















33,753













3.80









%





















Corporate Securities













1,991,278

















13,522













2.72









%





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













915,873

















14,422













6.30









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













254,126

















2,034













3.20









%





















Securities of U.S.

































Government Sponsored

































Entities













311,297

















2,777













3.57









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













62,651

















496













3.17









%





















U.S. Treasury Securities













4,303

















54













5.13









%





















Other Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













14,227

















448













12.60









%





















Total Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity (FTE)













841,810

















8,586













4.08









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













56,006

















329













2.35









%





















Corporate Securities













736,089

















7,815













4.25









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













49,715

















442













3.56









%





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













609,336

















6,703













4.40









%

















































Interest Expense Paid:

































Total Earning Assets













5,794,836

















3,396













0.24









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,770,099

















3,396













0.50









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Deposits













2,665,495

















3,229













0.49









%





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













935,054

















46













0.02









%





















Savings













1,649,631

















3,128













0.77









%





















Time less than $100K













51,350

















38













0.30









%





















Time greater than $100K













29,460

















17













0.24









%





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













104,604

















167













0.65









%





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













104,604

















167













0.65









%

















































Net Interest Income and

































Margin (FTE)













$









56,390













3.90









%



























(dollars in thousands)



























Q1'2024

























Average









Income/









Yield (a) /

























Volume









Expense









Rate (a)





















Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:

































Total Earning Assets (FTE)









$









6,119,368













$









69,095













4.50









%





















Total Loans (FTE)













853,553

















11,413













5.38









%





















Commercial Loans (FTE)













133,422

















2,385













7.19









%





















Commercial Real Estate

































Loans













488,989

















5,911













4.86









%





















Consumer Loans













231,142

















3,117













5.42









%





















Total Investments (FTE)













5,098,539

















55,399













4.32









%





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













4,224,474

















46,552













4.38









%





















Corporate Securities













2,114,861

















14,555













2.75









%





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













1,461,182

















26,700













7.23









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













252,828

















1,552













2.45









%





















Securities of U.S.

































Government sponsored

































entities













308,807

















2,777













3.60









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













72,569

















544













3.00









%





















Other Debt Securities

































Available for Sale (FTE)













14,227

















424













11.92









%





















Total Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity (FTE)













874,065

















8,847













4.05









%





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













76,062

















427













2.25









%





















Corporate Securities













729,273

















7,816













4.29









%





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

































(FTE)













68,730

















604













3.52









%





















Total Interest-Bearing Cash













167,276

















2,283













5.40









%

















































Interest Expense Paid:

































Total Earning Assets













6,119,368

















3,001













0.20









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Liabilities













2,955,565

















3,001













0.41









%





















Total Interest-Bearing

































Deposits













2,846,679

















2,106













0.30









%





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













1,058,292

















119













0.05









%





















Savings













1,691,716

















1,917













0.46









%





















Time less than $100K













60,536

















49













0.33









%





















Time greater than $100K













36,135

















21













0.23









%





















Total Short-Term Borrowings













108,886

















895













3.30









%





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













62,582

















843













5.40









%





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













46,304

















52













0.45









%

















































Net Interest Income and

































Margin (FTE)













$









66,094













4.30









%













































6. Noninterest Income.







































(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024

















Service Charges on Deposit

































Accounts









$









3,381













$









3,470











-2.6





%







$









3,501





















Merchant Processing

































Services













2,733

















2,507











9.0





%











2,735





















Debit Card Fees













1,581

















1,543











2.5





%











1,902





















Trust Fees













899

















794











13.2





%











867





















ATM Processing Fees













463

















591











-21.7





%











506





















Other Service Fees













429

















438











-2.1





%











428





















Life Insurance Gains













102

















-











n/m











-





















Other Noninterest Income













733

















754











-2.8





%











694





















Total Noninterest Income









$









10,321













$









10,097











2.2





%







$









10,633

















































Operating Ratios:

































Total Revenue (FTE)









$









66,711













$









76,191











-12.4





%







$









69,880





















Noninterest Income /

































Revenue (FTE)













15.5









%













13.3









%

















15.2









%

















Service Charges /

































Avg. Deposits (a)













0.28









%













0.26









%

















0.28









%

















Total Revenue (FTE) Per

































Avg. Common Share (a)









$









10.16













$









11.49











-11.6





%







$









10.41













































7. Noninterest Expense.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024













































Salaries and Related Benefits









$









12,126













$









12,586











-3.7





%







$









12,461





















Occupancy and Equipment













5,038

















5,040











-0.0





%











5,219





















Outsourced Data Processing













2,697

















2,536











6.3





%











2,610





















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













915

















1,440











-36.5





%











1,095





















Professional Fees













395

















402











-1.7





%











369





















Courier Service













688

















649











6.0





%











692





















Other Noninterest Expense













3,268

















3,446











-5.2





%











3,407





















Total Noninterest Expense









$









25,127













$









26,099











-3.7





%







$









25,853

















































Operating Ratios:

































Noninterest Expense /

































Avg. Earning Assets (a)













1.76









%













1.72









%

















1.76









%

















Noninterest Expense /

































Revenues (FTE)













37.7









%













34.3









%

















37.0









%









































8. Allowance for Credit Losses.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024













































Average Total Loans









$









789,935













$









853,553











-7.5





%







$









821,767

















































Beginning of Period

































Allowance for Credit

































Losses on Loans (ACLL)









$









14,780













$









16,867











-12.4





%







$









15,318





















(Reversal of ) Provision

































for Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m











-





















Net ACLL Losses













(316









)













(1,288









)







-75.5





%











(538









)

















End of Period ACLL









$









13,914













$









15,879











-12.4





%







$









14,780

















































Gross ACLL Recoveries /

































Gross ACLL Losses













82









%













36









%

















63









%

















Net ACLL Losses /

































Avg. Total Loans (a)













-0.16









%













-0.61









%

















-0.26









%



















































(dollars in thousands)































%

























3/31/25









3/31/24









Change









12/31/24

















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans









$









13,914













$









15,879











-12.4





%







$









14,780





















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Held to Maturity

































Securities













1

















1











0.0





%











1





















Total Allowance for Credit

































Losses









$









13,915













$









15,880











-12.4





%







$









14,781

















































Allowance for Unfunded

































Credit Commitments









$









201













$









201











0.0





%







$









201













































9. Credit Quality.







































(dollars in thousands)































%

























3/31/25









3/31/24









Change









12/31/24

















Nonperforming Loans:

































Nonperforming Nonaccrual

































Loans









$









-













$









957











n/m







$









201





















Performing Nonaccrual

































Loans













-

















1











n/m











-





















Total Nonaccrual Loans













-

















958











n/m











201





















Accruing Loans 90+ Days

































Past Due













277

















525











-47.2





%











534





















Total Nonperforming Loans









$









277













$









1,483











-81.3





%







$









735

















































Total Loans Outstanding









$









771,030













$









844,677











-8.7





%







$









820,300

















































Total Assets













5,966,624

















6,464,685











-7.7





%











6,076,274

















































Loans:

































Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans









$









13,914













$









15,879











-12.4





%







$









14,780





















Allowance for Credit Losses

































on Loans / Loans













1.80









%













1.88









%

















1.80









%

















Nonperforming Loans /

































Total Loans













0.04









%













0.18









%

















0.09









%









































10. Liquidity.





























































At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.































































(in thousands)



































3/31/25

















Debt Securities Eligible as

































Collateral:

































Corporate Securities





















$









2,517,299





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations rated AAA

























269,817





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions

























109,065





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities

























302,248





















Securities of U.S. Government

































Sponsored Entities

























299,722





















Total Debt Securities Eligible

































as Collateral





















$









3,498,151

















































Debt Securities Pledged

































as Collateral:

































Debt Securities Pledged

































at the Federal Reserve Bank





















($









724,966









)

















Deposits by Public Entities

























(713,752









)

















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements

























(439,287









)

















Other

























(4,713









)

















Total Debt Securities Pledged

































as Collateral





















($









1,882,718









)













































Estimated Debt Securities

































Available to Pledge





















$









1,615,433













































11. Capital.







































(in thousands, except per-share amounts)































%

























3/31/25









3/31/24









Change









12/31/24













































Shareholders' Equity









$









923,138













$









791,691











16.6





%







$









889,957





















Total Assets













5,966,624

















6,464,685











-7.7





%











6,076,274





















Shareholders' Equity/

































Total Assets













15.47









%













12.25









%

















14.65









%

















Shareholders' Equity/

































Total Loans













119.73









%













93.73









%

















108.49









%

















Tangible Common Equity

































Ratio













13.71









%













10.56









%

















12.90









%

















Common Shares Outstanding













26,360

















26,678











-1.2





%











26,708





















Common Equity Per Share









$









35.02













$









29.68











18.0





%







$









33.32





















Market Value Per Common

































Share













50.63

















48.88











3.6





%











52.46























































(shares in thousands)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024

















Share Retirements (Issuances):

































Total Shares Retired













361

















4











n/m











-





















Average Retirement Price









$









50.96













$









45.58











n/m







$









-





















Net Shares Retired (Issued)













348

















(7









)







n/m











(22









)









































12. Period-End Balance Sheets.







































(unaudited, dollars in thousands)































%

























3/31/25









3/31/24









Change









12/31/24

















Assets:

































Cash and Due from Banks









$









727,336













$









434,250











67.5





%







$









601,494

















































Debt Securities Available for

































Sale:

































Corporate Securities













1,802,791

















1,879,980











-4.1





%











1,835,937





















Collateralized Loan

































Obligations













822,111

















1,420,584











-42.1





%











982,589





















Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













250,844

















225,564











11.2





%











218,026





















Securities of U.S.

































Government Sponsored

































Entities













299,722

















292,583











2.4





%











292,117





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions













60,581

















70,466











-14.0





%











62,186





















U.S. Treasury Securities













-

















-











n/m











4,955





















Total Debt Securities

































Available for Sale













3,236,049

















3,889,177











-16.8





%











3,395,810

















































Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity:

































Agency Mortgage Backed

































Securities













53,528

















73,023











-26.7





%











57,927





















Corporate Securities













737,146

















730,350











0.9





%











735,447





















Obligations of States and

































Political Subdivisions (1)













48,674

















65,352











-25.5





%











51,260





















Total Debt Securities

































Held to Maturity (1)













839,348

















868,725











-3.4





%











844,634

















































Loans













771,030

















844,677











-8.7





%











820,300





















Allowance For Credit Losses

































on Loans













(13,914









)













(15,879









)







-12.4





%











(14,780









)

















Total Loans, net













757,116

















828,798











-8.6





%











805,520

















































Premises and Equipment, net













25,722

















26,458











-2.8





%











26,133





















Identifiable Intangibles, net













72

















291











-75.2





%











125





















Goodwill













121,673

















121,673











0.0





%











121,673





















Other Assets













259,308

















295,313











-12.2





%











280,885

















































Total Assets









$









5,966,624













$









6,464,685











-7.7





%







$









6,076,274

















































Liabilities and Shareholders'

































Equity:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-Bearing









$









2,241,802













$









2,514,161











-10.8





%







$









2,333,389





















Interest-Bearing Transaction













920,461

















1,066,038











-13.7





%











953,863





















Savings













1,633,445

















1,681,921











-2.9





%











1,642,360





















Time













78,387

















92,805











-15.5





%











82,238





















Total Deposits













4,874,095

















5,354,925











-9.0





%











5,011,850

















































Bank Term Funding

































Program Borrowings













-

















200,000











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













113,219

















50,334











124.9





%











120,322





















Total Short-Term

































Borrowed Funds













113,219

















250,334











-54.8





%











120,322

















































Other Liabilities













56,172

















67,735











-17.1





%











54,145





















Total Liabilities













5,043,486

















5,672,994











-11.1





%











5,186,317

















































Shareholders' Equity:

































Common Equity:

































Paid-In Capital













470,844

















473,989











-0.7





%











476,506





















Accumulated Other

































Comprehensive Loss













(136,768









)













(196,857









)







-30.5





%











(168,104









)

















Retained Earnings













589,062

















514,559











14.5





%











581,555





















Total Shareholders' Equity













923,138

















791,691











16.6





%











889,957

















































Total Liabilities and

































Shareholders' Equity









$









5,966,624













$









6,464,685











-7.7





%







$









6,076,274













































13. Income Statements.







































(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)































%

























Q1'2025









Q1'2024









Change









Q4'2024

















Interest and Loan Fee Income:

































Loans









$









10,669













$









11,324











-5.8





%







$









11,167





















Equity Securities













195

















174











12.1





%











195





















Debt Securities Available

































for Sale













33,430

















46,243











-27.7





%











36,843





















Debt Securities Held to

































Maturity













8,494

















8,722











-2.6





%











8,538





















Interest-Bearing Cash













6,703

















2,283











193.6





%











5,659





















Total Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













59,491

















68,746











-13.5





%











62,402

















































Interest Expense:

































Transaction Deposits













46

















119











-61.3





%











46





















Savings Deposits













3,128

















1,917











63.2





%











3,148





















Time Deposits













55

















70











-21.4





%











68





















Bank Term Funding Program

































Borrowings













-

















843











n/m











-





















Securities Sold under

































Repurchase Agreements













167

















52











222.1





%











204





















Total Interest Expense













3,396

















3,001











13.2





%











3,466

















































Net Interest and Loan

































Fee Income













56,095

















65,745











-14.7





%











58,936

















































(Reversal of) Provision

































for Credit Losses













(550









)













300











n/m











-

















































Noninterest Income:

































Service Charges on Deposit

































Accounts













3,381

















3,470











-2.6





%











3,501





















Merchant Processing

































Services













2,733

















2,507











9.0





%











2,735





















Debit Card Fees













1,581

















1,543











2.5





%











1,902





















Trust Fees













899

















794











13.2





%











867





















ATM Processing Fees













463

















591











-21.7





%











506





















Other Service Fees













429

















438











-2.1





%











428





















Life Insurance Gains













102

















-











n/m











-





















Other Noninterest Income













733

















754











-2.8





%











694





















Total Noninterest Income













10,321

















10,097











2.2





%











10,633

















































Noninterest Expense:

































Salaries and Related Benefits













12,126

















12,586











-3.7





%











12,461





















Occupancy and Equipment













5,038

















5,040











-0.0





%











5,219





















Outsourced Data Processing













2,697

















2,536











6.3





%











2,610





















Limited Partnership

































Operating Losses













915

















1,440











-36.5





%











1,095





















Professional Fees













395

















402











-1.7





%











369





















Courier Service













688

















649











6.0





%











692





















Other Noninterest Expense













3,268

















3,446











-5.2





%











3,407





















Total Noninterest Expense













25,127

















26,099











-3.7





%











25,853

















































Income Before Income Taxes













41,839

















49,443











-15.4





%











43,716





















Income Tax Provision













10,802

















13,026











-17.1





%











12,016





















Net Income









$









31,037













$









36,417











-14.8





%







$









31,700

















































Average Common Shares

































Outstanding













26,642

















26,674











-0.1





%











26,699





















Diluted Average Common

































Shares Outstanding













26,642

















26,675











-0.1





%











26,701

















































Per Common Share Data:

































Basic Earnings









$









1.16













$









1.37











-15.3





%







$









1.19





















Diluted Earnings













1.16

















1.37











-15.3





%











1.19





















Dividends Paid













0.44

















0.44











0.0





%











0.44

















































Footnotes and Abbreviations:

































(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.













































(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.













































(a) Annualized

























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.