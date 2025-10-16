Westamerica Bancorporation Q3 Income Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.26 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $35.06 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.0% to $64.00 million from $74.39 million last year.

Westamerica Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.26 Mln. vs. $35.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $64.00 Mln vs. $74.39 Mln last year.

