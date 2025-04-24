Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase to $0.46 per Share

Westamerica Bancorporation declares a quarterly dividend increase to $0.46 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The increase in the dividend by two cents per share indicates positive financial performance and a reliable earnings stream.

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a net income of $31.0 million for the three months ending March 31, 2025, showcasing strong financial results.

David Payne, the Chairman, President and CEO, highlighted the company's financial strength and conservative risk profile, indicating stability and effective management.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions potential risks and uncertainties concerning the company's forward-looking statements, which could indicate instability or unpredictability in future performance.

The increase in the quarterly dividend, while positive, may raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of such dividends in the context of market risks and economic conditions highlighted in the release.

The reliance on the company’s "conservative risk profile" could suggest that the company has experienced challenges in its operational strategy that necessitate cautious financial management.

FAQ

What is the new dividend amount declared by Westamerica Bancorporation?

The new quarterly cash dividend declared is $0.46 per share, an increase of two cents from the prior quarter.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025.

What was Westamerica's net income for the first quarter of 2025?

Westamerica reported a net income of $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Who commented on the dividend increase at Westamerica Bancorporation?

Chairman, President, and CEO David Payne commented on the dividend increase, highlighting the company's financial strength.

Where can I find more information about Westamerica Bancorporation?

Additional information can be found at Westamerica Bancorporation's website, www.westamerica.com.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, which represents a two cent per share increase from the prior quarter, on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business May 5, 2025. The dividend is payable May 16, 2025.





Chairman, President and CEO David Payne stated, “This increase in the quarterly dividend recognizes Westamerica’s reliable earnings stream, financial strength and conservative risk profile.”





On April 17, 2025, Westamerica reported $31.0 million in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, or $1.16 diluted earnings per common share.





Westamerica Bancorporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, operates banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.







Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:





www.westamerica.com











For additional information contact:









Westamerica Bancorporation





1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901





Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact





707-863-6090





investments@westamerica.com



















FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:







The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:





This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."





Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



