Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.46 per Share

Westamerica Bancorporation declares a quarterly dividend of $0.46, reflecting strong financial performance and stability.

Quiver AI Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share for shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025, with payment scheduled for August 15, 2025. Chairman, President, and CEO David Payne emphasized that the dividend reflects the company's stable earnings and strong financial standing. Recently, Westamerica reported a net income of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, translating to $1.12 diluted earnings per share. The company operates banking and trust offices across Northern and Central California through its subsidiary, Westamerica Bank. The press release also contains standard forward-looking statements concerning the company’s future operations, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that may impact performance.

Potential Positives

Westamerica Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling financial stability and profitability to shareholders.

The company reported a net income of $29.1 million for the past quarter, indicating strong financial performance.

The dividend declaration reflects the company’s reliable earnings stream and conservative risk profile, as stated by CEO David Payne.

Payment of the dividend on August 15, 2025, demonstrates Westamerica's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty in the company's future performance.



The mention of various risks, including credit, interest rate, and operational risks, highlights vulnerabilities that could impact investor confidence.



The statement about factors beyond the company's control suggests that external conditions could negatively affect its operations and financial results.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declaration by Westamerica Bancorporation?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on common stock outstanding.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by August 4, 2025.

What was Westamerica's net income for Q2 2025?

Westamerica reported a net income of $29.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Who is the CEO of Westamerica Bancorporation?

The Chairman, President, and CEO of Westamerica Bancorporation is David Payne.

Where can I find more information about Westamerica Bancorporation?

More information can be found on Westamerica Bancorporation's website at www.westamerica.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WABC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WABC Data Alerts

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A THORSON (SVP/Treasurer) sold 2,243 shares for an estimated $108,949

ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 958 shares for an estimated $47,039 .

. INEZ WONDEH purchased 451 shares for an estimated $21,878

MARTIN CAMSEY purchased 63 shares for an estimated $2,992

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WABC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WABC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WABC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $54.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025

Full Release



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business August 4, 2025. The dividend is payable August 15, 2025.





Chairman, President and CEO David Payne stated, “This quarterly dividend recognizes Westamerica’s reliable earnings stream, financial strength and conservative risk profile.”





On July 17, 2025, Westamerica reported $29.1 million in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, or $1.12 diluted earnings per common share.





Westamerica Bancorporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, operates banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.







Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:





www.westamerica.com







For additional information contact:





Westamerica Bancorporation





1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901





Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact





707-863-6090





investments@westamerica.com







FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:







The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:





This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."





Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.