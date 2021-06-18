WestAmerica Bancorporation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WABC

In trading on Friday, shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.16, changing hands as low as $58.16 per share. WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.315 per share, with $66.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.