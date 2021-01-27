WestAmerica Bancorporation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WABC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.38, changing hands as low as $57.02 per share. WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.94 per share, with $67.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.