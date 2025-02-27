Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan for Up to 2 Million Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation plans to repurchase up to 2 million shares of common stock by March 31, 2026.

Westamerica Bancorporation's Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing about 7.5% of its shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024. This share repurchase will occur in the open market or through private transactions before March 31, 2026, reflecting the company's financial strength and stability, as stated by CEO David Payne. The company, which operates banking and trust offices in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary Westamerica Bank, acknowledges various risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance, as detailed in its SEC filings.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan totaling up to 2,000,000 shares, representing 7.5% of the company’s outstanding common stock, signaling confidence in its financial health.

This action may enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing stock price through reduced share supply.

The CEO highlighted the company’s financial strength and reliable earnings as reasons for the repurchase, indicating a positive outlook on the company's performance.

The repurchase plan is positioned to be executed prior to March 31, 2026, providing an extended timeline for potential market conditions to be favorable.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a stock repurchase plan could indicate that the company lacks better investment opportunities, suggesting potential stagnation in growth or innovation.

The forward-looking statements highlight various risks that could significantly impact the company's future performance, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

The company's decision to buy back shares may raise concerns about its ability to generate sufficient cash flow for other strategic initiatives or operational needs.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the stock repurchase plan by Westamerica Bancorporation?

The repurchase plan aims to recognize the company's financial strength and support its stock price in the market.

How many shares does Westamerica plan to repurchase?

Westamerica plans to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock.

When does the stock repurchase program end?

The stock repurchase program is set to conclude by March 31, 2026.

What percentage of outstanding shares does the repurchase represent?

The repurchase represents approximately 7.5 percent of the company’s common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

Who can be contacted for more information regarding the press release?

For more information, contact Robert A. Thorson at Westamerica Bancorporation via phone or email.

$WABC Insider Trading Activity

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) sold 248 shares for an estimated $12,848

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

) today approved a plan to repurchase, as conditions warrant, up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions prior to March 31, 2026. The repurchase plan represents approximately 7.5 percent of the Company's common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024.





Chairman, President and CEO David Payne stated, "This stock repurchase plan recognizes Westamerica's financial strength, conservative risk profile and reliable earnings stream."





