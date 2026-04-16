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Westamerica Bancorp Reports 11.9% Decline In Q1 Profit

April 16, 2026 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westamerica Bancorp. (WABC), Thursday announced 11.9 percent decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $53.43, up 0.13 points or 0.24 percent.

The parent of the Westamerica Bank reported first quarter earnings of $27.36 million, down from $31.04 million last year.

On a per share basis, earnings were $1.13, down 2.6 percent from $1.16 in the previous year.

Income tax provision for the quarter was $9.33 million, compared to $11.09 million a year ago. The company said the quarterly results included a reversal of provision for credit losses of $300 thousand, which increased earnings per share by $0.01.

Net interest and Loan fee income was $52.69 million, down 6.6 percent from $56.39 million last year. Non-interest income declined 6.9 percent to $9.607 million from $10.321 million a year ago.

CEO David Payne said, "First quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.0 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2026 and 997 thousand shares were retired using the Company's share repurchase plan."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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