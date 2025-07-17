Westamerica Bancorp Q2 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.07 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $35.46 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Westamerica Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.07 Mln. vs. $35.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.33 last year.

