Westaim (WEDXF) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for Westaim (OTC:WEDXF) has been revised to 3.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 3.70 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.89 to a high of 4.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.95% from the latest reported closing price of 2.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westaim. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEDXF is 1.25%, a decrease of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.99% to 3,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TASCX - THIRD AVENUE SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares, representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEDXF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

MOWNX - Moerus Worldwide Value Fund Class N holds 644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEDXF by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GFSIX - The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund CLASS I holds 222K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.