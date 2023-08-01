Westaim (WEDXF) Price Target Increased by 15.87% to 3.88

The average one-year price target for Westaim (OTC:WEDXF) has been revised to 3.88 / share. This is an increase of 15.87% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.85 to a high of 4.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.87% from the latest reported closing price of 2.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westaim. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEDXF is 1.31%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 4,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TASCX - THIRD AVENUE SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,690K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MOWNX - Moerus Worldwide Value Fund Class N holds 748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEDXF by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GFSIX - The Gabelli Global Financial Services Fund CLASS I holds 222K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

