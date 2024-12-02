News & Insights

Stocks

Westaim Names New CFO Amid Strategic Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Westaim Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Skurbe as their new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer, following the company’s strategic partnership with CC Capital. Skurbe brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at CC Capital and Blackstone, promising to drive growth and value for Westaim’s shareholders. This move is part of Westaim’s strategy to create a robust integrated insurance and asset management platform.

For further insights into TSE:WED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.