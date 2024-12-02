Westaim Names New CFO Amid Strategic Expansion

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.

Westaim Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Skurbe as their new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer, following the company’s strategic partnership with CC Capital. Skurbe brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at CC Capital and Blackstone, promising to drive growth and value for Westaim’s shareholders. This move is part of Westaim’s strategy to create a robust integrated insurance and asset management platform.

