Westaim Announces Key Shareholder Meeting Amid Postal Delays

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Westaim Corporation has announced the filing of its management information circular for an upcoming special shareholders meeting, where crucial resolutions, including a major investment and share consolidation, will be discussed. Due to potential Canada Post delays, shareholders are urged to access meeting materials online. The meeting will address significant corporate changes, including a $250 million investment and a shift in the company’s jurisdiction.

For further insights into TSE:WED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.