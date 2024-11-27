News & Insights

Westaim Announces Key Shareholder Meeting Amid Postal Delays

November 27, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.

Westaim Corporation has announced the filing of its management information circular for an upcoming special shareholders meeting, where crucial resolutions, including a major investment and share consolidation, will be discussed. Due to potential Canada Post delays, shareholders are urged to access meeting materials online. The meeting will address significant corporate changes, including a $250 million investment and a shift in the company’s jurisdiction.

