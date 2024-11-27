West Wits Mining Appoints Rudi Deysel as CEO

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

West Wits Mining Limited has appointed Rudi Deysel as its new CEO, effective December 1, 2024. Deysel, with over 22 years of extensive mining experience, previously served as COO and Country Manager for South Africa, where he led significant projects like the Qala Shallows. His leadership is expected to drive West Wits’ growth into a mid-tier gold producer, enhancing shareholder value.

