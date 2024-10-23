News & Insights

West Wits Mining Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

October 23, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

West Wits Mining Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25th in Melbourne, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Michael Quinert as Director. The company encourages shareholders to vote by proxy and to stay updated on any changes via the ASX website. Additionally, a resolution to approve a 10% placement facility will be considered to boost share issuance capacity.

