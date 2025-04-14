West Virginia Rep. Carol Miller Bought Up to $135K Worth of Aflac Stock

April 11, 2025 records indicate that Representative Carol Miller filed a purchase of Aflac (NYSE:AFL), valued between $9,009 and $135,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 11, 2025.

Currently, Aflac shares are trading up 2.42% at $109.41.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Carol Miller completed 55 stock transactions totaling more than $546 thousand. Texas Instruments and Emerson Electric stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase CME Group (NASDAQ:CME): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Carol Miller's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Aflac AFL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 American Water Works Co AWK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 CME Group CME STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 Gilead Sciences GILD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 Honeywell Intl HON STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10

Want to keep up with Carol Miller and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AFL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AFL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.