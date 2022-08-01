US Markets
MCK

West Virginia cities reach $400 mln opioid distributor deal

Contributor
Dietrich Knauth Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

West Virginia's cities and counties reached a $400 million opioid settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Monday.

By Dietrich Knauth

Aug 1 (Reuters) - West Virginia's cities and counties reached a $400 million opioid settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Monday.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK ABC CAH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular