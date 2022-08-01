West Virginia cities reach $400 mln opioid distributor deal
By Dietrich Knauth
Aug 1 (Reuters) - West Virginia's cities and counties reached a $400 million opioid settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Monday.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)
((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.