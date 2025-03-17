News & Insights

West Technology Group To Sell Notified Business To Equiniti For $534.5 Mln

March 17, 2025 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - West Technology Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (APO), Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its Notified business to Equiniti, a global shareholder services and advisory firm, for $534.5 million, including an $80 million earnout.

The company stated that this move would bring together two complementary organizations, enhancing Notified's ability to empower PR and IR professionals with the tools and support they need to manage their corporate narratives effectively.

The sale proceeds would be utilized in accordance with the company's credit facility and indentures governing its outstanding notes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

APO is currently trading at $135.70 up $1.38 or 1.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
