West Technology Group To Sell Notified Business To Equiniti For $534.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - West Technology Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (APO), Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its Notified business to Equiniti, a global shareholder services and advisory firm, for $534.5 million, including an $80 million earnout.

The company stated that this move would bring together two complementary organizations, enhancing Notified's ability to empower PR and IR professionals with the tools and support they need to manage their corporate narratives effectively.

The sale proceeds would be utilized in accordance with the company's credit facility and indentures governing its outstanding notes.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

APO is currently trading at $135.70 up $1.38 or 1.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.