$WEST stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WEST stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,887,298 of trading volume.

$WEST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WEST:

$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PATRICK KRUCZEK has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,562 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOE T FORD has made 9 purchases buying 123,300 shares for an estimated $843,123 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271

WILLIAM A FORD (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $285,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $WEST on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.