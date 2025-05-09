$WEST stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WEST stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,887,298 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WEST:
$WEST Insider Trading Activity
$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT PATRICK KRUCZEK has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,562 and 0 sales.
- JOE T FORD has made 9 purchases buying 123,300 shares for an estimated $843,123 and 0 sales.
- KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271
- WILLIAM A FORD (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $285,250 and 0 sales.
- MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610
$WEST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 636,173 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,084,230
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 533,145 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,422,790
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 392,214 shares (+198.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,518,013
- UBS GROUP AG added 323,929 shares (+1552.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,079,624
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 243,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,563,912
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 199,939 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,283,608
- REPERTOIRE PARTNERS LP removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $642,000
