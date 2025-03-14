$WEST stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WEST stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,184,044 of trading volume.

$WEST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WEST:

$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271

WILLIAM A FORD (GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $188,500

MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610

JOE T FORD has made 3 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,880 and 0 sales.

$WEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

