Commodities

West still has time to solve grain deal issues - Russian diplomat

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

April 14, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - The West still has time to remove "obstacles" hindering the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal before a deadline on May 18, senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia agreed to a renewal of the deal by a further 60 days last month but has said it may not agree to an extension beyond May 18 unless the West removes obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.