'West Side Story' wins Golden Globe best musical or comedy film

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" was named best musical or comedy film at a private Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, organizers said in an online statement.

