West To Sell SmartDose 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System To AbbVie For $112.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) on Monday said it has agreed to sell all manufacturing and supply rights for its SmartDose 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System, along with related facilities, to AbbVie (ABBV) for $112.5 million.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.

Revenue from the SmartDose 3.5mL system is expected to be about 4% of fiscal 2025 sales.

The company said it will continue to develop and manufacture other SmartDose products, including the SmartDose 10mL On-Body Delivery System for larger-volume injections.

"As part of our portfolio review, we have determined it is best to transition the SmartDose 3.5mL product to AbbVie. This decision aligns with our ongoing commitment to our customer development pipeline and patient-centric approach for large dose on-body delivery devices to drive durable and profitable growth," said Eric M. Green, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board.

On Friday, WST shares closed at $275.52, down 1.26%, while ABBV shares slipped 0.05% to $220.08.

