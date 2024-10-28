West Red Lake price target raised to C$1.75 from C$1.65 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on West Red Lake (WRLGF) to C$1.75 from C$1.65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
