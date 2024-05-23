News & Insights

Stocks

West Red Lake Gold Welcomes New VP of Investor Relations

May 23, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. has enhanced its investor relations team by appointing resource sector veteran Gwen Preston as Vice President. Preston, known for her influential newsletter and expertise in mining investment opportunities, joins the company as it continues to develop its high-potential gold mining projects in Ontario’s Red Lake district. This strategic move signals West Red Lake Gold’s commitment to strengthening shareholder engagement and advancing its position in the gold exploration industry.

