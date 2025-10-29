West Red Lake Gold Mines (WRLGF) Price Target Decreased by 10.18% to 1.36

The average one-year price target for West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTCPK:WRLGF) has been revised to $1.36 / share. This is a decrease of 10.18% from the prior estimate of $1.51 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.08 to a high of $1.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.92% from the latest reported closing price of $0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Red Lake Gold Mines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRLGF is 0.44%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 11,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 9,898K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 956K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRLGF by 58.17% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- holds 204K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

