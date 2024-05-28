News & Insights

West Red Lake Gold Mines Warrants to Trade

May 28, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the anticipated trading of 43,180,700 Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange starting May 30, 2024, following the recent completion of a public offering. These Warrants, issued at prices of $0.72 for units and $0.89 for charity flow-through units, allow holders to purchase shares at a set price over the next 24 months. The listing of the Warrants, which is still subject to TSXV approval, marks a significant development for the company, known for its focus on gold exploration in Ontario’s productive Red Lake Gold District.

