BioTech
WST

West Pharma's CEO Eric To Resign; Lagarde To Succeed As President And CEO, Effective Aug. 31

June 02, 2026 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), an injectable solutions and service provider, announced on Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Michel Lagarde to succeed the role of President, CEO and a member of the company's Board of Directors effective on August 31, 2026 as Eric Green, President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair will retire from his current role.

Lagarde brings expertise as an Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

He also served as a Managing Director at JLL Partners, an equity focused health care service from 2008 to 2016. He joined as the Board of Directors of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2023 and is serving as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. As a part of the CEO transition, the company has also elected Robert F.Friel, Lead Independent Director as the Board Chair, effective August 31, 2026.

WST closed Monday's trade at $316.3, down 2.02%. In the after-hours the shares are trading up 0.40% to $317.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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