West Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 57% YTD But Will The Rally Continue?

The stock price of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), best known for injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems, has seen a rise of over 21% over the last twenty-one trading days, and it is up 57% year-to-date, compared to a rise of 19% for the broader S&P500 index. The rally in WST stock over the last month or so has been driven by its solid Q2 results, beating the consensus estimates by a wide margin and a large upward revision for its full-year outlook. The company is seeing strong sales for its high-value products, including Westar, FluroTec, Envision, and NovaPure, among others, primarily due to increased demand for products related to Covid-19 vaccines. WST stock is now trading close to its all-time high of around $450.

But now that WST stock has moved 21% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a strong chance of more gains in WST stock over the next month. Out of 29 instances in the last ten years that WST stock saw a twenty-one day rise of 21% or more, 23 of them resulted in WST stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 23 out of 29, or about a 79% chance of a rise in WST stock over the coming month. See our analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

As a similar change has occurred very few times historically, we can not draw a direct conclusion. However, given the momentum in the stock, demand outlook for Covid-19 vaccines, and the company’s strong outlook for the full-year 2021, we believe that the rally in WST stock is likely to continue in the near term.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving 4% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 63% of the occasions.

After moving 5% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 64% of the occasions

After moving 21% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 79% of the occasions.

Predict average return on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Return: AI Predicts WST Average and Excess Return After a Fall or Rise

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers And S&P500

Five-Day Return: WST highest at 4%; SPY lowest at -1.2%

Ten-Day Return: AMCR highest at 6.2%; SPY lowest at -0.4%

Twenty-One Days Return: WST highest at 21%; BAX lowest at -6.5%

While WST stock may continue to see higher levels, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Novanta vs West Pharmaceuticals.



See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.