West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 6.3%. The bottom line surged 52.2% year over year.



For full-year 2021, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $8.58, up 80.3% from the previous year. The figure outpaced the consensus mark by 1.1%.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.93, up 49.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $730.8 million, which increased 26% from the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



The company reported organic sales growth of 28.3%.



For full-year 2021, the company reported revenues of $2.83 billion, up 31.9% from the prior year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.7%.



On a full-year basis, the company reported organic sales growth of 29.4%.

Segment Details

Proprietary Products



Net sales at the segment amounted to $609.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 34.2%. Organic sales growth came in at 36.8%. High-value products (components and devices) accounted for more than 74% of segment sales and delivered double-digit organic sales growth. Double-digit organic sales growth across all three market units led to the upside.

Contract-Manufactured Products



In the reported quarter, net sales fell 3.6% year over year to $121.5 million. The segment saw a 2.1% decline in organic sales.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $300.6 million, up 42.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 41.1%, up 470 basis points (bps).



Research and development expenses totaled $13.7 million, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $98 million, up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Operating income was $184 million, up 58.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin in the quarter was 25.2%, up 520 bps.

Financial Position

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $762.6 million, compared with $688 million in the previous quarter.



Cumulative operating cash flow in the fourth quarter amounted to $584 million, compared with $472.5 million in the prior-year period.

2022 Guidance

Net sales for full-year 2022 are projected between $3.05 billion and $3.08 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.12 billion.



It is important to note here that the abovementioned guidance includes an estimated full-year 2022 headwind of $70 million on the basis of present forex rates.



Organic sales growth is estimated to be around 10%.



Adjusted earnings per share for 2022 is anticipated in the band of $9.20 to $9.35. Notably, this range includes an expected headwind of around 21 cents based on present foreign currency exchange rates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $9.02 per share.

Wrapping Up

West Pharmaceutical exited fourth-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed a strong performance in its Proprietary Products segment. Expansion in both gross and operating margins in the reported quarter buoys optimism.



Per management, solid double-digit organic sales growth in the quarter under review as well as for the full year was driven by higher sales with respect to components in its HVP portfolio.



However, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses remains a concern. Weakness in Contract-Manufactured Products unit is disappointing.

Zacks Rank

West Pharmaceutical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

