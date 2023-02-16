West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q4 Earnings Beat, Order Book Strong

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 13.2% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.3%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, among others.

Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.37.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.36, down 29.5% year over year.

Revenues in Detail

West Pharmaceutical registered net sales of $708.7 million in the fourth quarter, down 3% year over year. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.2%.

The fourth-quarter revenue compares with our estimate of $653.9 million.

Organic net sales growth was 2.6% during the reported period. Our model estimated organic growth to be flat.

Per management, the company’s top line reflects declining demand for pandemic-related product. However, growth in demand, especially from biologic customers, and a strong order book for 2023 buoy optimism. The company remains committed to managing its cost structure for addressing an ongoing inflationary environment. It also plans to expand high-value product manufacturing capacity for supporting accelerating customer demand from recent launches and anticipated drug programs in the coming years.

Segmental Details

West Pharmaceutical operates through two segments — Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Net sales in the Proprietary Products segment amounted to $584.8 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4%. Organic net sales growth came in at 1.8%. HVP net sales (components and devices) accounted for approximately 72% of the segment’s net sales and delivered mid-single-digit organic net sales growth. Consumer demand for Crystal Zenith, Envision and film-coated component categories led to an increase in HVP net sales, partially offset by a decline in NovaPure sales related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Generics and Pharma market units of the Proprietary Products segment reflected robust organic growth during the fourth quarter. However, declining sales related to COVID-19 vaccines led to mid-single digit percentage-point decline in organic net sales for Biologics market unit.

In the reported quarter, net sales at the Contract-Manufactured Products segment fell 2% year over year to $123.9 million. However, the segment saw a 7% improvement in organic net sales.

Margins

In the quarter under review, West Pharmaceutical’s gross profit fell 12.8% to $268 million. The gross margin contracted by 410 basis points (bps) to 37%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 12.6% to $85.7 million. Research and development expenses went up 16.1% year over year to $15.9 million.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $158.7 million, indicating a decline of 16.1% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarter contracted by 350 bps to 22.4%.

Full-Year Result

West Pharmaceutical reported revenues of $2.89 billion for full-year 2022, up 2% year over year. Adjusted EPS for 2022 stood at $8.58, flat year-over-year.

Financial Position

West Pharmaceutical exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $894.3 million compared with $729 million at the end of the third quarter. Total debt at the end of fourth-quarter 2022 was $208.9 million compared with $209.4 million at the end of the third quarter.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of fourth-quarter 2022 was $724 million compared with $584 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, West Pharmaceutical has a consistent dividend-paying history, with five-year annualized dividend growth of 6.43%. Management announced fourth-quarter 2022 dividend of 19 cents per share, representing the 30th consecutive annual increase in West Pharmaceutical’s dividend.

2023 Guidance

West Pharmaceutical issued its full-year 2023 outlook.

Net sales for full-year 2023 are projected between $2.935 billion and $2.960 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $2.86 billion.

Organic sales growth is now estimated to be approximately 3-4%.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year COVID-19-related net sales of approximately $85 million in 2023.

West Pharmaceutical now projects its adjusted EPS in the range of $7.25-$7.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $7.24 per share.

Our Take

West Pharmaceutical exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected results. Although the top line declined, demand growth and a strong order book for 2023 are encouraging. The company’s revenue outlook beat market estimates. However, the contraction in the gross margin and operating margin do not bode well.

On a positive note, West Pharmaceutical’s Proprietary Products segment registered growth in its organic net sales, which is encouraging. Continued strong demand for the company’s Crystal Zenith, Envision and film-coated component categories is encouraging. Double-digit organic net sales growth in the Generics market unit and high-single-digit organic net sales growth in the Pharma market unit are other quarterly highlights.

