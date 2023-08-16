West Pharmaceutical (WST) Hits 52-Week High: More Room to Grow?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST is well poised for growth, backed by the robust Proprietary Products segment and sustained strength in research and development (R&D). However, foreign exchange volatility is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 70.9% year to date compared with the industry's 17.7% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 18.4% in the same period.

West Pharmaceutical, with a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, is a leading global manufacturer, engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Its earnings are anticipated to improve 4.6% over the next five years. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.47%.



WST’s shares have been rising for the past year on the back of strong performance in the last four quarters. A continued robust demand for generics and pharma products as well as contract-manufactured products is likely to drive its share price higher.

The company reached a new 52-week high in the past few trading sessions.

Let’s delve deeper.

Key Catalysts

The Proprietary Products business continues to exhibit sustained strength and is an important contributor to WST's top line. This segment's customers primarily comprise of several major biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug companies globally that incorporate its components and other offerings in their injectable products.

Sales improved 2.5% organically in the second quarter of 2023. High-value products (components and devices) accounted for more than 70% of segment sales and delivered mid-single digit organic sales growth.

Growth in demand, especially from biologic customers, and strong performances in Generics and Pharma market units, buoy optimism. West Pharmaceutical also continues to expand its high-value product manufacturing capacity for supporting rising customer demand from recent launches and anticipates drug programs in the coming years.

Robust organic growth of Proprietary Products’ Generics and Pharma market units is another quarterly highlight.

WST maintains its research-scale production facilities and laboratories for creating new products. It also provides contract engineering design and development services to help customers with new product developments.

The company continues to pursue innovative strategic platforms in prefillable syringes, injectable containers, advanced injections, and safety and administration systems. In the second quarter, the company's R&D expenses increased 14.9% from the prior-year period’s level.

West Pharmaceutical remains committed to seeking innovative opportunities for the acquisition, licensing, partnering or development of products, services and technologies. The company is focused on its objective of connecting dots throughout science and technology for potential value creation.

Factors Hurting the Stock

The growing exposure to international markets makes WST susceptible to adverse foreign exchange volatility. Unfavorable fluctuations in currency exchange rates can affect the company’s international sales.

Contraction in gross and operating margins does not bode well. West Pharmaceutical’s pandemic-related sales are also likely to experience a downtrend in the rest of 2023, thereby hurtingProprietary Products’ revenue growth.

Estimates Trend

The company has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend in 2023. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has improved 1.8% to $7.83 per share.

The same for revenues is pegged at $2.98 billion, indicating a 3.3% increase from the 2022 level.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, McKesson MCK and Patterson Companies PDCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Health has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.5% over the next five years. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 12.47%.

WST’s shares haverisen 59.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

McKesson has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 12.51%.

MCK’s shares have rallied 14.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth.

Patterson Companies has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.2%. PDCO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 4.52%.

Patterson Companies’ shares have risen 20.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth.

