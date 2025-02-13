WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Earnings Results: $WST Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC ($WST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, beating estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $748,800,000, beating estimates of $747,875,528 by $924,472.
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Insider Trading Activity
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,732 shares for an estimated $526,911.
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 676,167 shares (+5074.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,485,262
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 644,750 shares (+138.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,528,160
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 577,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,138,712
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 563,705 shares (+731.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,647,209
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 528,153 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $158,530,404
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 503,003 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,763,662
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 432,349 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,773,875
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
