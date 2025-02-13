WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Earnings Results: $WST Reports Quarterly Earnings

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC ($WST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, beating estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $748,800,000, beating estimates of $747,875,528 by $924,472.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Insider Trading Activity

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,732 shares for an estimated $526,911.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SVSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

